Amber Portwood Allegedly Pulled Machete on Boyfriend, 'Threatened to Kill Herself' Before Arrest

Amber Portwood allegedly pulled a machete on her boyfriend during an argument that resulted in her July 5 arrest.

According to an affidavit obtained by Radar Online, which detailed the alleged incident, Andrew Glennon claimed that the Teen Mom OG star allegedly took a handful of pills and “threatened to kill herself” before pulling the weapon on him.

Glennon, 35, stated that he and Portwood, 29, went looking for fireworks on the Geist Bridge in Indiana on July 4, but it was crowded and “they were were unable to get through the traffic,” the affidavit states, which resulted in Portwood getting upset.

“Mr. Glennon stated he dropped Ms. Portwood off at the home and he took [James] and drove around to let Ms. Portwood cool off,” the affidavit states, noting the couple’s 1-year-old son James.

Glennon then returned home, where he found the door was locked.

“Mr. Glennon stated when he got inside the home Ms. Portwood grabbed a shoe off the shoe rack and hit him with it,” the documents state. “Mr. Glennon stated he was holding [James] and he turned to the side to avoid him getting struck with the shoe. Mr. Glennon stated he then left again with [James] Mr. Glennon stated he kept calling her to gauge where she was at mentally and if things had cooled down.”

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon with son James

“Mr. Glennon stated it turned out her phone was in the car and that was why she was not answering. Mr. Glennon stated he drove around for about three hours, got her a gift and brought her food,” the documents read.

Upon returning home, Glennon said that he went upstairs, where Portwood “was coming at him like she was going to hit him.”

“Mr. Glennon stated Ms. Portwood told him to put [James] down. Mr. Glennon stated [James] was crying and upset and he was not going to put him down,” the documents continue.

After Glennon said that he “became visibly upset,” Portwood “then threatened to kill herself,” the documents read.

Glennon alleged in the documents that Portwood “went to her drawer and took a handful of Klonopin and tossed it back like it was nothing.”

After he told her that he “was going to call for help,” Glennon said Portwood then “regurgitated the pills.”

Then, Portwood “picked up a machete towards him and [James],” the documents read.

Glennon proceeded to lock himself and his son in the office, which resulted in Portwood hitting “the door with the machete and kicked the door and broke the handle,” the affidavit reads.

“Mr. Glennon stated that is when he called for help. Mr. Glennon stated Ms. Portwood then broke down and started crying,” the affidavit continues. “Mr. Glennon stated he took [James] downstairs and Ms. Portwood was sitting at the top of the stairs talking and crying.”

