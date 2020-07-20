Amber Heard takes witness stand, claims Johnny Depp 'threatened to kill me many times'

Amber Heard entered the witness box in London on Monday where she testified she was abused by ex-husband Johnny Depp during their five-year relationship. According to the 34-year-old Aquaman star, Depp threatened to kill her “many times” and said “death was the only way out” of the marriage. The couple split in 2016.

Depp, 57, is suing News Group Newspapers, owner of the Sun, and the tabloid’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel over a 2018 article that called him a “wife beater.” Heard is the defense’s star witness as she maintains the term is accurate, detailing 14 instances of alleged abuse. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has denied all of Heard’s accusations and claimed during his testimony she was the aggressor.

“Johnny has said he was never violent or abusive towards me during our relationship. That is not true. He was both physically and verbally abusive. The physical abuse and the worst of the verbal abuse would usually happen when he was drunk or high on drugs, which was often,” Heard says in her witness statement, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment.

Amber Heard arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on the tenth day of Johnny Depp's libel trial on July 20, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

The physical abuse, according to Heard, “included punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking me, as well as throwing me into things, pulling me by my hair, and shoving me or pushing me to the ground. He threw things at me, especially glass bottles.”

Heard claims the verbal abuse “included screaming, swearing and threatening me; but it also included what I would call extremely controlling and intimidating behavior.”

Johnny Depp leaves court on July 20, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

“Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far. He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship,” she alleges.

Heard claims Depp is a master manipulator and that he blamed his actions on a “self-created third party instead of himself, which he often called ‘the monster.’” However, the actress says he has an “intensely affectionate, warm and charming” side as well.

“I called this ‘the warm glow.’ When Johnny puts his attention on you, with all his intensity and darkness, it is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Heard states.

“When I say he was dark, he had a violent and dark way of speaking: the way he talked about our relationship being ‘dead or alive’ and telling me that death was the only way out of the relationship; the way he would describe what he wanted to do to me if I left him or hurt him (for example, carving my face up so no one else would want me); and in his language towards others who he didn’t like or was threatened by (detailing how he wanted to have someone tortured or how cheap and easy it would be to have someone knocked off),” she alleges. “He could be very intense and dark. It was the polar opposite of ‘the warm glow.’”

Depp and Heard met in 2009 filming The Rum Diary. They didn’t get together until 2011 after the actor split from longtime love, Vanessa Paradis. Heard notes in her written statement she had nothing to do with the demise of Paradis and Depp’s relationship and that the actor suggested they hide their new romance so she wouldn’t be blamed. Looking back, Heard believes this is an example of how he exhibited controlling behavior early on in their relationship.