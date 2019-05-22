Amber Heard Speaks at U.S. Capitol to Support Revenge Porn Bill

Amber Heard left the glitz and glamour behind at the Cannes Film Festival and used her celebrity power to help back a bill that will intensify the punishment from people who circulate nonconsensual pornography.

Heard spoke Wednesday at the United States Capitol to throw her support towards “The SHIELD Act,” which would make owning and distributing sexually compromising photos or videos, without the person’s consent, punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Heard, became a victim of The Fappening when her private nude photos were hacked from her iCloud and plastered online.

“Nonconsensual porn is one of the worst violations of privacy and it doesn’t discriminate, instead it disproportionately affects women around the world with devastating consequences,” Heard said to the audience, adding, “Intimate content released into the internet is virtually impossible to remove, further subjecting victims to harassment and judgment from strangers and acquaintances alike.”

The “Aquaman” star did not get specific on her situation, but did admit, “The nonconsensual porn that affects me is still out there and remains to this day,” she said. “If it can happen to me it can happen to anyone … and it does.”

“The SHIELD Act” is sponsored by Rep. John Katko from New York and Rep. Jackie Speier from California.

