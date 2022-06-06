Amber Heard's sister posts message of support after Johnny Depp trial: 'I still stand with you'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Heard Henriquez, testifying last month in the Johnny Depp defamation trial, has posted a message of support after the verdict. (Photo: KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Amber Heard's sister has posted a message of support to her sibling in the wake of the Johnny Depp defamation verdict.

Whitney Heard Henriquez, who testified on her sister's behalf, says Amber knew the trial would be an "uphill battle." Despite the verdict, she said she's forever on the Aquaman actress's side.

"I still stand with you, sissy," began the Instagram post. "Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK [in that 2020 trial], and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors," referring to the domestic abuse allegations Amber made against Depp.

"We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us," Henriquez wrote. "But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you."

She ended by writing, "Forever by your side... #istandwithamberheard."

Henriquez was the first witness to testify in the Fairfax, Va., civil trial to say she personally witnessed Depp hitting Amber. She claimed he hit her as well — and was given an NDA to sign after the incident. Depp has maintained he never struck Amber, or any other woman, claiming instead Amber was physically abusive to him during their brief marriage.

Henriquez claimed she also saw the aftermath of other fights between the former couple, as well as bruises on her sister. However, she said during her testimony that she sometimes sided with Depp when witnessing the couple's disputes, playing the role of "marriage counselor" for the mismatched pair, who were married for over a year.

Amber Heard — with her sister Whitney Henriquez — leaving court in the U.K. in 2020. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

Henriquez lived rent-free in one of Depp's lavish penthouses. She also did drugs with Depp, according to testimony. She was later kicked out of the penthouse when she was accused of selling photos of the couple's wedding.

After a six-week trial, the jury determined on Wednesday that Amber made defamatory statements about Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about surviving sexual and domestic violence. Depp, who was seeking $50 million, was awarded $10.35M.

Amber, who countersued Depp for defamation, seeking $100 million, won just one of three counterclaims — related to a comment Depp's attorney made calling her allegations of abuse a "hoax." Amber was awarded $2 million.

In 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court determined the outlet's claims were "substantially true." Amber and her sister testified. Depp's attempt to overturn the decision the following year was overruled.