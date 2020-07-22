Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is still harassing her: He's 'much more powerful than I am, in every way'

Amber Heard testified for the third day on Wednesday amid Johnny Depp’s libel trial against U.K.’s the Sun. Heard answered questions about what she claims was a “three-day hostage situation” in Australia, telling the court Depp launched alcohol bottles at her “like grenades.” The actor has alleged it was Heard who threw bottles in a rage, ultimately severing the tip of his finger. Both Heard, 34, and Depp, 57, deny they were abusive.

In witness statements obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, Heard detailed 14 alleged instances of abuse at the hands of Depp. One of the incidents supposedly occurred in March 2015 when Depp was filming the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie in Australia.

“The best way I can describe what happened in Australia is that it was like a three-day hostage situation,” Heard claimed, alleging the actor “had already been using and had a bag of drugs.”

“I was in a remote house, at least twenty minutes from help; where I could not leave; was trapped and isolated with a violent person suffering from manic depression, bipolar disorder and a pattern of repeated, drug-induced psychosis and violence, who was on a multiple day drug and alcohol binge. Over the course of those three days, there were extreme acts of psychological, physical, emotional and other forms of violence. It is the worst thing I have ever been through. I was left with an injured lip and nose and cuts on my arms,” Heard alleged in the document. (Depp has no known mental illness and Yahoo Entertainment can not verify the actress’s claims.)

Heard expanded on that in London’s High Court on Wednesday, explaining a fight erupted over the actor’s drinking. (Depp previously claimed the two argued when he asked her to sign a postnuptial agreement, which she denied.)

“He had given up the drinking for a while. It was on a list of: if this happens, I leave. He was taunting me to take [the bottle] and would revoke it when I reached,” Heard said, according to the Guardian. She explained that when Depp was sober he’d usually be grateful she saved his life “by standing up to him about the booze,” so she assumed that would happen again.

“I got the bottle a second time and I smashed it on the floor between Johnny and me. I think it snapped something in him. He started picking up bottles and was using them like grenades or bombs, throwing them one after the other in my direction,” Heard told the court.

Amber Heard leaves after giving evidence at Johnny Depp's libel trial. (Photo: Getty Images) More

“I felt glass breaking behind me. I retreated into the bar and he didn’t stop. I was too scared to look behind me. I felt glass hitting my arms. He threw all the bottles that were in reach except one, which was a celebratory magnum-size bottle of wine. There had been 30 or so bottles on the bar,” she continued.

Depp’s attorney, Eleanor Laws, asked the actress if she was the one who threw alcohol bottles, as the actor has alleged. Heard denied throwing bottles and also denied the actor’s claim she burnt a cigarette out on his cheek.

“No. Johnny [burned his cheek] right in front of me. He often did things like that,” Heard stated.

“You would get yourself into rages on some occasions,” Laws asked.

“Sometimes I would get angry but not to the extent of throwing something offensively,” Heard replied. “Sometimes I get angry and lose my cool, yes.”

Heard claimed that the only times she threw things at Depp was to “escape Johnny when he was beating me up.”

The Aquaman star wasn’t the only key witness called on Wednesday.

Heard’s makeup artist and friend, Mélanie Inglessis, testified that she had to conceal Heard’s bruises, ripped out hair and a cut lip ahead of the actress’s appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden in 2015 following an alleged argument with Depp. Inglessis did not want to testify for fear that her career in Hollywood would suffer but was compelled to give evidence as her motion was denied in June.