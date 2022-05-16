  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Amber Heard denies defecating in Johnny Depp marital bed: 'That's disgusting'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Johnny Depp
    Johnny Depp
    American actor, film producer, and musician
  • Amber Heard
    Amber Heard
    American actress

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were back in court on Monday after a weeklong hiatus in their defamation trial. The Aquaman star, 36, testified about her "violent and chaotic" relationship with Depp, claiming most of their fights ended with her being assaulted. But she insisted no argument ended with human fecal matter in their marital bed.

One of the many headline-grabbing claims during trial is that, in April 2016, there was "human fecal matter" left on Depp's side of the bed. (The topic even made it into Saturday Night Live's latest cold open.) Last month, the court was shown a photo of the defecation, which Heard insinuated was from the pair's small dogs, Boo or Pistol, not a prank played by her or her friend.

"What if any issues did Boo have with bathroom problems, if you will?" Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, asked.

"She had eaten Johnny's weed when she was a puppy and had bowel control issues for her entire life, among some other issues, we regularly had to take her to the vet," Heard replied. "She had some control issues."

Heard said she left the dogs in bed while she packed for Coachella.

"Did you commit any kind of prank?" Bredehoft asked.

"Absolutely not," Heard replied. "First of all, I don't think that's funny. I don't know what grown women does. I was also not in a pranking mood, my life was falling apart."

Johnny Depp arrives into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia on May 16, 2022.
Johnny Depp arrives into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia on May 16, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Heard testified Depp abused her the night before.

"I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband with whom I was desperately in love and knew I needed to leave. It was not really a jovial time and I don't think that's funny, period. That's disgusting," the actress added.

Heard claimed that the night prior, Depp chest-bumped her "in a kind of bro-y way." When she was on the ground, he allegedly grabbed her pubic bone.

"He kind of pushed my down and was asking me: 'You're so tough? You wanna be tough like a man now?" she claimed.

The actress said she used their safe word "couch," which meant truce.

"I was just so tried, hurt. I remember crying, feeling ridiculous," she told a jury.

As Depp left their penthouse that night, Heard said the actor purportedly yelled out, "Happy f****** birthday!"

The April 2016 incident was one of many Heard walked the jury through. The former spouses didn't see each other for a month after the fight on her birthday. They met up in May 2016 after Depp's mother passed away. Heard said they got into a fight about the fecal matter as Depp was certain it was human feces.

"I thought it was just a delusion he was having," Heard said. She claimed Depp threw a cell phone that hit her in her face. He then whacked "me on the top of my head." The actress testified her friend and neighbor ran in and saved Heard.

Depp has denied all of his ex-wife's allegations of abuse. The actress is expected to face cross-examination from Depp's legal team later on Monday. Heard's spokesperson preemptively issued a statement.

"There's an old saying by trial lawyers: when the facts are on your side, argue the facts. When the facts are not on your side, pound away on the podium. Today, we expect Depp's attorneys will instead pound away on the victim. We fear it will be equal parts shameful and desperate. And, the overwhelming evidence — the truth — is not on Depp's side," Heard's rep said. "The one thing we suspect Depp's attorneys will avoid is the central issue of this trial: does Amber or any woman have the First Amendment Right of Freedom of Speech."

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic and sexual abuse.

MORE: Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp performed 'cavity search' for cocaine, ripped 'my underwear off'

Recommended Stories

  • Coach Dan Campbell: 'It's awesome' Detroit Lions don't have any primetime games

    Dan Campbell said he prefers 1 p.m. games for Detroit Lions because they give him extra time to start preparing for the next week's opponent

  • Starbucks will cover travel for workers seeking abortions

    Starbucks said Monday it will pay the travel expenses for U.S. employees to access abortion and gender-confirmation procedures if those services aren't available within 100 miles of a worker's home. The Seattle coffee giant said it will also make the travel benefit available to the dependents of employees who are enrolled in Starbucks' health care plan. Starbucks has 240,000 U.S. employees; it was not immediately clear what percentage of them are enrolled in the company's health care plan.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court backs Ted Cruz, dumps campaign finance curb

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday further undermined campaign finance restrictions and handed a victory to Senator Ted Cruz, striking down as a free speech violation part of a bipartisan 2002 law challenged by the Texas Republican that federal officials had called an anti-corruption provision. The justices, in a 6-3 ruling, found that a $250,000 cap on the amount of money political candidates can be reimbursed after an election for personal loans to their own campaigns ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech by unjustifiably burdening political expression. In the ruling authored by Chief Justice Roberts, the court's conservative justices were in the majority and liberal justices in dissent.

  • Julia Fox Just Went Grocery Shopping in Her Underwear

    Because why not?

  • Cheney and Kinzinger condemn GOP leaders after Buffalo massacre

    Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., are condemning GOP leaders for promoting or failing to denounce extremist ideologies — such as the “great replacement” theory — that police say motivated the alleged gunman in Saturday’s mass shooting.

  • 7 injured in 'related' North Carolina shootings across multiple locations

    Police in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, are investigating after seven people were injured in a string of shootings Sunday night that appeared to be related.

  • Judd daughters honor their 'salty single mama,' shout out their family therapist, announce Judds tour will go on at public Naomi Judd memorial

    "I don't know why we are doing this in public. It sucks. But we are doing it. We are showing the world what a dysfunctional family does. You show up for each other," Wynonna Judd said Sunday at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

  • Janet Jackson makes surprise Billboard Music Awards appearance to honor fellow icon Mary J. Blige

    "I was ghetto-fabulous, and I still am. So ghetto, so fabulous — and people were threatened by that," said 2022 Icon Award winner Blige after Jackson's introduction.

  • Alex Rodriguez may have been caught napping during Suns’ blowout loss to Mavericks

    In A-Rod’s defense, the Suns looked horrible.

  • Maryland's Sen. Chris Van Hollen treated for minor stroke

    U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen says he has suffered a minor stroke and is being treated at George Washington University Hospital. The Maryland Democrat says he has been told there are no long-term effects or damage. In a statement Sunday night, Van Hollen said he has been advised by doctors to remain under observation at the hospital for a few days out of an abundance of caution.

  • TikTok moms share hilarious video parodying the differences between new moms and veteran moms

    "As a mom of 5, this is [100%] accurate."

  • Blown away: Carrie Underwood-themed 'American Idol' night ends with shocking double-elimination

    When seeming frontrunners Fritz Hager and Nicolina were voted off Sunday, no one was more shocked than Leah Marlene.

  • In N.C., a Black woman brings up abortion in Senate run. Her Trump-backed rival doesn't.

    TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. - Speaking to two dozen staunch Democrats on a day so windy some campaign signs blew away, Senate hopeful Cheri Beasley issued a warning about a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling on abortion. "No matter how you feel about the issue of abortion, the way that opinion was written, what we all know for sure is that all of our civil rights are under attack," Beasley, a Democrat who made history as the first Black woman to be chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, said a

  • Heidi Klum's Booty Is Next-Level Toned In A Sheer Bodysuit And Thong Bikini

    Heidi Klum showed off her seriously sculpted butt and abs in a thong bikini and sheer bodysuit this weekend. The model loves running around NYC.

  • Buttigieg sends $5B to cities for safety as road deaths soar

    With upcoming data showing traffic deaths soaring, the Biden administration is steering $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis by slowing down cars, carving out bike paths and wider sidewalks and nudging commuters to public transit. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced the availability of money over five years under his department's new Safe Streets & Roads for All program. The aim will be to provide a direct infusion of federal cash to communities that pledge to promote safety for the multiple users of a roadway, particularly pedestrians and bicyclists.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “altered” Jordan's texts to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

    During a recent Fox News appearance, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for presenting a text message he forwarded to former President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “in a false way to the American people.” The text Jordan referenced was one of the thousands of text messages sent to Meadows that was released by the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Jordan went on to say that the committee is “recording colleagues” and “lying to people” because it is driven by “animosity towards President Trump.”

  • GOP senator apologizes after boos for ‘two sexes’ remarks

    Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) apologized on Monday after she was booed by a crowd during a commencement address at the University of Wyoming for saying it is a “fundamental scientific truth” that there are only “two sexes.” Lummis said “it was never my intention to make anyone feel un-welcomed or disrespected,” and apologized to those…

  • Abortion in the Founders' era: Violent, chaotic and unregulated

    Justice Samuel Alito Jr. calls himself an originalist, someone who thinks the Constitution should be interpreted only by how it would have been understood by the Founders when they wrote it. So it's no surprise that his draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is full of history. At least seven times, Alito cited Sir Matthew Hale, a 17th-century jurist who didn't think marital rape was possible because wives were the property of their husbands, and who sentenced at least two women to die for witchc

  • Buffalo suspect had plans to continue his killing rampage: Commissioner

    Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old who allegedly gunned down 10 people -- all of whom were Black -- at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, would have continued his rampage had he not been stopped, Buffalo Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told ABC News. "We have uncovered information that if he escaped the [Tops] supermarket, he had plans to continue his attack," Gramaglia said. Authorities are calling Saturday's massacre a "racially motivated hate crime."

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are legally married

    The couple dubbed Kravis made it legal ahead of a big Italian wedding, which will happen soon.