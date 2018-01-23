Amber Heard and Elon Musk Are 'Definitely Back Together' as They're Seen Out on a Sushi Date

Have Amber Heard and Elon Musk decided to call off their split?

Despite breaking up because of their increasingly busy schedules in August, the duo were spotted out together. On Monday night, Heard held hands with the Tesla founder as they left a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. Musk, 46, kept things casual in a black t-shirt and jeans, while the 31-year-old actress covered up in a wide-brimmed hat, paired with a skirt that fell past her knees, blouse and jacket.

“They’re definitely back together,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

This isn’t the first time the former couple has reunited. A source also tells PEOPLE “they spent New Years together” — plus they were seen vacationing together in Chile at the end of December, enjoying dinner with friends who included Musk’s brother Kimbal.

The restaurant they were dining at, El Taringa, posted a photo of the crew with the actress and Musk sitting side-by-side in the left-hand corner of the photo. Heard was looking down at the table while Musk made conversation with their fellow diners.

Heard and Musk also made headlines a few days before Christmas when they were photographed sharing a kiss outside of a Los Angeles restaurant.

Though the photos left fans speculating if the two had reignited their romance four months after splitting, a source close to Musk claimed the pair were just having a friendly visit.

“Amber invited Elon to her favorite Texas-breakfast spot,” said Musk’s friend of HomeState restaurant, the eatery in Los Feliz, California. where the photos were taken. “They shared a quick kiss goodbye. They’re still just friends, not trying to get back together.”

Heard and Musk were first linked together in 2016 as each was weathering a public breakup: Heard and actor Johnny Depp finalized their divorce in January, while Musk filed for divorce from Westworld actress Talulah Riley in early 2015.

The actress and the billionaire mogul seemed to confirm rumors when they stepped out together for the first time in public in April 2017 while visiting Australia.

In August, they called it quits. However, they were spotted out together in Australia just days after news of their split emerged.

“Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think,” Musk told Rolling Stonein a story published three months later. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad.”

Musk also said that he “cannot be happy” without a girlfriend.

“‘I never want to be alone.’ That’s what I would say,” he explained. “I don’t want to be alone.”

Despite having a successful career, he said his life feels empty without someone to share it with.

“I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me,” he added. “It’s not like I don’t know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there — and no one on the pillow next to you. F—. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?”