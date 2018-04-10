Amber Heard donates Johnny Depp divorce settlement money to charity

Amber Heard has donated a significant chunk of her divorce settlement to charity.

The Aquaman star was awarded $7 million from Johnny Depp after their well-publicised divorce in 2016 and promised to donated to American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in 2018.

It is believed that Heard gave between $1 million to $5 million, during July 2016 to June 2017, to the CHLA after her name was added to the list of of “Hnor Roll of Donors” in the hospital’s Imagine 2017 Annual Report.

“We are honoured to acknowledge our extraordinary donors for their generosity during fiscal year 2017,” the report states.

View photos Amber and Johnny divorced in 2016 More

“On behalf of all the children and families whose lives you have impacted, and everyone at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, we offer our sincere thanks.”

Heard and Depp’s divorce dominated headlines after she accused him of domestic violence. His lawyer’s claimed the allegations were false and just a way to force a speedy financial settlement.

The break-up split the film industry at the time with various celebrities taking sides and a barrage of tabloid stories feeding the drama.

Eventually, Heard settled the domestic abuse case and the divorce with Depp and they released a joint statement in August 2016.

View photos Johnny Depp has gone on to star in Fantastic Beasts 2 as Grindlewald More

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm,” it read.

“Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity. There will be no further public statements about this matter.”

Amber recently referenced the statement in response to JK Rowling who defended the casting of Depp as Grindlewald in the Fantastic Beasts movies.

“Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the film-makers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies,” she said, which angered many fans who felt that the reputation of Harry Potter is sullied by the association with the problematic Depp.

For the record, this was our FULL joint statement.To pick&choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right.Women, stay strong. pic.twitter.com/W7Tt6A3ROj — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 8, 2017





Amber posted the full statement again on Twitter with the message: “For the record, this was our FULL joint statement. To pick and choose certain lines and quote them out of context, is not right. Women, stay strong.”

READ MORE

Why there’s no ‘Aquaman’ trailer yet

Daniel Radcliffe responds to Johnny Depp ‘Fantastic Beasts’ backlash

Fans spot error in ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’