Amber Heard denies Johnny Depp's claim she married him for money, fame: 'I hadn't seen his movies'

Amber Heard answered questions for the second day in a row about her and Johnny Depp’s volatile relationship as the actor looked on in London’s High Court. The Aquaman star, 34, claimed she was the victim of verbal and physical abuse and insisted she was not the “instigator.” Tuesday marked the eleventh day of Depp’s libel trial against the Sun. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 57, is suing the tabloid’s owner, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor over a 2018 article that called him a “wife beater.”

“While these proceedings are not brought against me personally, they are directed at the veracity of my allegation of domestic violence,” Heard said in a witness statement, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment. “I am astounded that years after our divorce agreement was concluded, I continue to have to answer his continued harassment and bullying, and I continue to be blamed by him for a mess of his own making.”

Depp and Heard met in 2009 filming The Rum Diary but didn’t start dating until 2011. They wed in Feb. 2015 — a night Heard said she “never felt more lonely in my life.” Depp previously testified that he believes Heard had an “agenda” in pursuing a relationship with him and that she was after fame and money.

“She was beautiful, seemingly incredibly interested in me and my work, and I fell for it,” Depp said in his witness statement. “She bombed me with what appeared to be love. It was not until much later that I understood that she had an agenda, namely to get married to me in order to progress her own career and/or to benefit financially, and she knew how to bring it about.”

Johnny Depp departs court on July 21, 2020 in London, England after hearing Amber Heard's testimony. (Photo: WireImage) More

Heard denied this, stating, “As for what Johnny says about my so-called ‘agenda’ in marrying him — for financial benefit or to somehow further my career — that is preposterous. I remained financially independent from him the whole time we were together and the entire amount of my divorce settlement was donated to charity. In fact, my desire to remain financially independent was one of the main sources of conflict during our relationship.”

The actress — who is 23 years younger than Depp — claimed she never even saw his movies.

“It is not true that I told him I admired his films early in our relationship (to contradict one of his examples). I was always very clear with him that I hadn’t seen his movies; it was something we joked about,” she added.

Heard denied Depp’s accusation that she regularly used drugs and drank excessively during their five-year relationship.

“Of course I drank more than him during the brief periods when he was sober. If he was sober, then to be respectful, I would usually check with him that it was OK for me to drink wine in front of him. He would say yes and often insisted on pouring my wine,” she alleged. “I am not a habitual drug user. During our relationship I would say that I could count the number of times I attempted to smoke marijuana on two hands. I don’t like it. I am not a personality that likes to be out of control. I did not take cocaine at all when I was with Johnny.”

Heard also claimed she never encouraged Depp to relapse, explaining, “My well-being and livelihood would be severely and negatively impacted by Johnny’s use. It was in my self-interest to advocate for and to support and protect his sobriety. To this end, I spent years trying to support him to get sober to help him and to save our relationship.”

The actress alleged that she was often abused when Depp was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He claimed he was the one who suffered verbal and physical abuse and that Heard was the aggressor.

“Johnny has said I was continually verbally and physically assaulting him during our relationship — he paints a picture that I was somehow the instigator and abusive partner. That’s not true. It is true that I had to use my body and limbs to protect myself from Johnny’s violence and abuse,” she noted.