Amazon Shoppers Prefer This Denim Shacket over Heavy Coats and Jackets — and It’s on Sale

“Thicker than a chambray shirt, but lighter than a denim jacket”

As much as we want to constantly dress in cable knits and fleece-lined leggings, fall weather can be a little too unpredictable. That’s why shackets (translation: the brainchild of a shirt and jacket) are fall wardrobe essentials.

Head on over to Amazon to grab the Vetinee Button-Up Denim Shacket, which is a great layering piece to add to your collection. Over 500 people have purchased it in the past month, and it’s earned more than 1,000 perfect ratings along with the top spot on the Amazon’s Best Sellers list. The best part? It’s on sale for under $50 right now.

The collared denim shacket combines function with fashion. Its trendy design can be paired with a variety of outfits, and its button-up silhouette is easy to shed if you’re too warm. This also means you can wear it year-round as a solo blouse or functional layer. The shacket is also equipped with a frayed hemline, two front pockets, and adjustable sleeves that you can button up or down in a pinch. And when it’s time to clean the shacket, the brand recommends hand-washing the top.

Vetinee Button-Up Denim Shacket in Thousand Oceans Blue, $47 (Save 8%)

$51

$47

Shop the shacket in sizes XS through 3XL and 16 colors. There are neutral colors that would be great for everyday wear, like light blue, black, and white, as well as vibrant hues like pink, purple, and elm green. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

The shacket is made from 100 percent cotton that one reviewer described as “soft and sturdy” and another called “lightweight and comfortable.”

Vetinee Button-Up Denim Shacket in Black, $47 (Save 8%)

$51

$47

Tons of other shoppers rave about the shacket’s stylish versatility. One reviewer shared, “[I’ve] been wearing this with everything lately. [It’s] thicker than a chambray shirt, but lighter than a denim jacket, so it’s easy to wear even here in Florida.”

Another wearer wrote, “I'm in love with these shackets. I hate wearing heavy coats or jackets and these are perfect.” They added, “It's flattering and spruces up any outfit. The fraying on the bottom hem is super cool.”

Add the best-selling Vetinee Button-Up Denim Shacket to your fall wardrobe while it’s on sale at Amazon this weekend.

Vetinee Button-Up Denim Shacket in Elm Green, $47 (Save 8%)

$51

$47

More Amazon Deals on Shackets

Beaully Flannel Plaid Shacket, $32 with coupon

$43

$32

Astylish Corduroy Shacket, $36 (Save 15%)

$43

$36

Sandery Corduroy Shacket, $33 (Save 30%)

$47

$33

