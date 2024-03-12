Prime Video Greenlights Psychological Thriller Series Starring ‘Vigil’ Duo; BBC Unveils New ‘Newsnight’ Boss After Funding Cuts – Global Briefs

Prime Video Greenlights Psychological Thriller Starring ‘Vigil’ Duo

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit psychological thriller series Fear starring Vigil duo Anjli Mohindra and Martin Compston. Excited to make a fresh start away from London, Martyn (Compston) and Rebecca (Mohindra) move into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children. At first the new home seems idyllic, but when neighbour Jan (Solly McLeod) makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more intimidating. The show comes from Amazon’s The Rig producer Wild Mercury and Capricorn Productions. Banijay Rights is selling worldwide and Fear will launch on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland next year.

BBC Unveils New ‘Newsnight’ Boss After Funding Cuts

The BBC has unveiled the Executive Editor who will lead Newsnight into its new era following funding cuts. Jonathan Aspinwall, who currently oversees BBC News podcasts including Newscast and The Shamima Begum Story, will take charge of the daily flagship current affairs show from interim bosses Rosie Seed and Becky Emmett. He has been with the BBC for 25 years, holding a number of senior roles across TV and radio output. “Jonathan’s sharp news sense, creativity and experience of developing new formats make him the perfect person to oversee Newsnight as it enters a new phase,” said BBC Director of News Programmes John McAndrew. Aspinwall’s job will be a tricky one. Newsnight bore the brunt of BBC News’ £7.5M ($10.6M) savings plan late last year and the show is to be shortened to 30 minutes and relaunched as a forum for interviews and debate. In total, more than half of Newsnight’s 60 jobs are expected to close. Meanwhile, lead presenter Kirsty Wark is due to step down after the next general election. The BBC argued that savings will be reinvested in a “BBC News Investigations Unit” that will serve all of the corporation’s news output.

