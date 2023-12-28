Amazon Prime Video alerts users to ads coming to service. Here are the details

Amazon's Prime Video alerted customers Thursday morning of an upcoming change to the streaming platform's viewing experience.

When do ads start on Amazon Prime Video?

Starting on Jan. 29, "limited advertisements" will be included in Prime Video movies and TV shows, according to a press release from the company.

"One of the Prime benefits that we continue investing heavily in is Prime Video, which has expanded to offer hit movies, great shows, award-winning Amazon originals, and live sports - all in a single destination...This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time," said the release. "We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers."

How to avoid ads on Amazon Prime

If you prefer to continue watching without advertisements, you can upgrade your Prime membership for an additional $2.99 per month. If you would rather stick to your current subscription, you do not have to take any action at this time.

News Life and controversial death of Najee Seabrooks is subject of new documentary. Watch now

How much will Prime Video cost?

Currently, access to Prime Video is included as a benefit to being an Amazon Prime member. The standard Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay a yearly fee of $130 per year. You can also subscribe to a standalone Prime Video membership for $8.99 per month.

Starting Jan. 29, you can upgrade your Prime membership to $16.99 per month and your Prime Video membership to $10.99 per month for ad-free streaming.

Keep an eye on your emails for information about where to upgrade your membership if you choose to do so.

Other countries including the U.K., Germany, and Canada will also begin seeing ads in early 2024. Later in the year, the update will be added to the platform in France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Amazon Prime Video update: What you need to know to avoid ads