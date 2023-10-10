From iPads to Crest Whitestrips, These Are the Best October Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year (officially called “Prime Big Deal Days”) is here, running today, Oct. 10, through tomorrow, Oct. 11.

As usual, the much-anticipated sale event is delivering steep discounts on tech, beauty products, fitness gear, and much more. But there is a catch: October Prime Day offers millions of deals (literally), making it hard to sift through and find the best offers.

Latest Amazon October Prime Day Deals

To help you find the deals that are actually worth shopping, our shopping experts did the legwork for you and rounded up some of the best second Prime Day deals to shop right now, including discounts on everything from Apple AirPods to Keurig Machines to Crest Whitestrips.

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals (Tuesday, Oct. 10)

Below are some of the best second Prime Day deals to shop right now. We’ve organized them into categories, with standout deals at the top of each section. For more, head to Amazon.com to shop the full selection of fall Prime Day deals.

Best Second Prime Day Tech Deals

Whether you need a new pair of earbuds, a fitness watch to help reach your goals, or a 4K TV that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, these are the best Prime Day tech deals we’ve been eyeing to save you a couple bucks on the latest gadgets.

24% off Apple AirPods Pro, now $189 (was $249)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone

Price: $249.00 $189

Buy On Amazon

40% off Beats Studio Buds, now $89.95 (was $149.95)

29% off Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, now $199 (was $279)

29% off Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones, now $248 (was $348)

24% off Apple iPad (9th Generation), now $249 (was $329)

32% off Kindle Paperwhite, now $94.99 (was $139.99)

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a 6.8″ display and adjustable warm light – Black

Price: $139.99 $94.99

Buy On Amazon

43% off Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, now $199.99 (was $349.99)

50% off JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker, now $24.95 (was $49.95)

27% off LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV, now $1,096.99 (was $1,499.99)

32% off TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV, now $479.99 (was $699.99)

Best Second Prime Day Home & Kitchen Deals

Don’t wait to upgrade your coffee maker or stock up on paper towels — Amazon has October Prime Day home and kitchen deals on the best items to spruce up your living space.

26% off EasyJoy Shaggy Area Rug, now $24.99 (was $33.99)

EasyJoy Ultra Soft Fluffy/Fuzzy Shaggy Area Rug Faux Fur Chair Cover Seat Pad for Bedroom Floor Sofa Living Room (2 x 6 ft Sheepskin, Beige)

Price: $33.99 $24.99

Buy On Amazon

37% off Chom Chom Pet Hair Roller, now $19.99 (was $31.95)

This Chom Chom pet hair roller is essentially an upgraded version of a normal lint roller. The best-selling tool, which is 58% off right now, boasts a whopping 150,000+ reviews 4.5/5 stars on Amazon, which tells you how well the pet hair remover works.

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller – ChomChom Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Clothing and Bedding – Portable, Multi-Surface Fur Removal Tool

Price: $31.95 $19.99

Buy On Amazon

50% off Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker, now $94.99 (was $189.99)

35% off Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, now $469.99 (was $719.99)

35% off Hilife Steamer for Clothes, now $23.99 (was $36.99)

28% off BISSELL Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, now $89 (was $123.59)

17% off LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home, now $74.99 (was $89.99)

50% off Kasa Smart Power Strip Compatible with Alexa, now $39.99 (was $79.99)

Best Second Prime Day Fitness Deals

Bring the gym into your home for less, because we’ve spotted the best second Prime Day fitness deals on workout essentials and high-tech recovery tools.

24% off Original Peloton Bike, now $1,095 (was $1,445)

Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22″ HD Touchscreen (Updated Seat Post)

Price: $1,445 $1,095

Buy On Amazon

13% off Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, now $331.55 (was $379)

29% off Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike, now $849.15 (was $1,199)

33% off BARWING Adjustable Weight Bench Workout Bench, now $99.98 (was $149.99)

28% off XTERRA Fitness TR Folding Treadmill, now $329.99 (was $459.99)

Best Second Prime Day Outdoor Deals

We’ve found the best second Prime Day Outdoor deals for you to peruse in the great indoors, whether you’re looking to stock up before your next camping trip, or prepping for a music fest.

25% off TIKI Brand Smokeless Patio Fire Pit now $294.99 (was $395)

TIKI Brand Smokeless Patio Fire Pit, Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit – Includes Wood Pack, Modern Design with Removable Ash Pan, 24.75 x 24.75 x 18.75 inches, Black

Price: $395.00 $295

Buy On Amazon

50% off LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, now $9.95 (was $19.95)

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness, 1 Pack, Blue

Price: $19.95 $9.95

Buy On Amazon

20% off Osprey Arcane Tote Backpack, now $95.66 (was $119.95)

58% off SAYGOGO Camping Air Mattress, now $25.39 (was $59.99)

Best Second Prime Day Grooming & Beauty Deals

Now is one of the best times of the year to score the best October Prime Day Beauty deals on bathroom and makeup cabinet essentials, as well as more coveted luxe skincare selections.

35% off Crest 3D Whitestrips, now $29.99 (was $45.99)

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)

Price: $45.99

Buy On Amazon

43% off COSRX Snail Mucin Hydrating Face Serum, now $14.30 (was $25)

Fun fact: that goo that snail leave behind (Snail Secretion Filtrate) works wonders for your skin. This cult-favorite COSRX face serum includes 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate to combat lines and dryness on the face — and it’s almost half off for Prime Day.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull Skin & Fine Lines, Korean Skincare

Price: $25.00 $14.59

Buy On Amazon

30% off LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, now $16.80 (was $24)

50% off Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, now $49.99 (was $99.99)

When is October Prime Day 2023?

Amazon’s fall Prime Day 2023 kicked off on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. The sale runs through the end of the day on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Most of the best second Prime Day deals are live for both days, but some are only available for one of the two days. Either way, we always recommend acting fast during the sale bonanza.

Do You Need to be an Amazon Prime Member to Shop Second Prime Day Deals?

The short answer is yes. Although Amazon does have a Daily Deals page that offers discounts and sales to anyone shopping on the site, the best October Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members. There are a ton of other benefits to an Amazon Prime membership, which we’ve rounded up here.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can still get a 30-day free trial right now which will get you access to this year’s fall Prime Day deals.

How We Choose the Best Second Prime Day Deals

We mainly consider two things when scouring Amazon to find the best October Prime Day Deals. First, the product needs to be something we would recommend even if it wasn’t discounted. That means it should come from a trustworthy brand and have good reviews — on Amazon and/or from our staff of product reviewers, if we’ve personally tested it. Second, the product’s discount should be significant, relative to its sale history.

