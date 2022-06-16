Hurry! Amazon Omni Fire TVs are on sale at better-than-Black Friday prices for Father's Day
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Father's Day is a few days away, and your last chance time to get him a TV upgrade for a better viewing experience. Smart move: Bigger is always better, especially when it comes to sports. And here's good news: Amazon is once again heavily discounting its Fire TV Omni Series, with savings of up to $350 on three models ranging from 43 to 75 inches. These prices are actually better than Black Friday!
Save up to $350 on Fire TVs at Amazon
(Pro tip: If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here.)
Here's the complete list of deals:
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $300 (save $110)
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $340 (save $160)
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $370 (save $190)
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $500 (save $330)
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $750 (save $350)
If you're trying to decide between the 50- and 55-inch, it's a no-brainer: Spend the extra $30. You'll never regret choosing a larger screen, and Pops will know you went the extra mile for him.
The Omni Series is notable for a few reasons, not the least of which is the integrated hands-free Alexa voice assistant. That means you can say things like, "Alexa, turn on the TV," or "Alexa, go to Netflix," without having to touch anything. Doesn't sound like a big deal, but trust me when I say it quickly starts to become indispensable.
What's more, you can plug in a compatible webcam to enjoy big-screen Zoom calls. (Find out what happened when I tried out this feature.)
The 75-inch model adds Dolby Vision to the mix, a technology that promises a more "cinematic" experience. (That's code for "even better picture.")
My take: If your budget allows, splurge on that one for the old man. It pays to go big, whether he's settling in for a summer of baseball or the final episodes of Ozark.
Save up to $350 on Fire TVs at Amazon
