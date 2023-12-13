Amazon MGM Studios Developing Lucy Score Bestseller ‘Things We Never Got Over’ For TV; ‘Echo’s Amy Rardin Set As Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon MGM Studios is in development on Things We Never Got Over, a series adaptation of the bestselling romance novel by Lucy Score. Set to adapt the book, exec produce and showrun the series is Echo’s Amy Rardin.

The first book in Score’s NYT bestselling Knockemout series, which has thus far sold over five million copies, Things We Never Got Over watches as runaway bride Naomi Witt heads straight from the altar into trouble when her estranged twin sister, Tina, calls her to small-town-Virginia. Upon her arrival, Tina steals her car, phone, and purse and leaves Naomi stranded in an unfamiliar town with a teenage niece in her care, as well as a grouchy but very sexy local who turns out to be her knight in tattooed armor.

Score published the debut novel in her series via Bloom Books and That’s What She Said Publishing last January, following it up with Things We Hide from the Light in February of this year and instant #1 NY Times bestseller Things We Left Behind in September. The books have been translated into over 25 languages to date.

PKM’s Patrick Moran and Lynley Bird developed the project under their overall deal with Amazon MGM and will exec produce alongside Rardin.

Rardin is coming off of Disney+’s miniseries Echo, on which she served as Head Writer and Co-Executive Producer. A spin-off of the Jeremy Renner-fronted Hawkeye, it will be the first from Marvel to bow simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu when it premieres on January 10th. Previously, she co-created and exec produced a Charmed reboot for The CW, also serving as a writer and co-EP on the Emmy-nominated CW series Jane the Virgin starring Gina Rodriguez. Additional TV credits for Rardin include ABC’s Selfie starring Karen Gillan and John Cho, The CW’s The Carrie Diaries led by AnnaSophia Robb, and ABC Family’s Greek. The writer-producer also previously sold murder mystery TV pitch The Mysterious Mortons to CBS.

A prolific, Pennsylvania-based romance novelist, Score has also put out book series under the names Riley Thorn, Blue Moon, Bootleg Springs, Sinner and Saint and Benevolence, among other works.

Rardin is repped by Sugar23, Verve, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Score by Bookcase Literary Agency.

