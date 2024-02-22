Amazon Jumps Into Upfronts Fray, Slating An Event During Mid-May Series Of Network And Streamer Pitches To Ad Buyers

Amazon is joining the upfronts crowd, scheduling an event on May 14, in the midst of a series of presentations to ad buyers by TV networks and streamers.

The tech giant will host its first event during the main upfront week, pitching ad buyers on Amazon’s streaming TV offering, including Prime Video, Prime Video Sports, Twitch, Amazon Freevee and Amazon Music.

The past few months have been consequential ones for Amazon in terms of its streaming video ad business. Thursday Night Football notching a 24% year-over-year increase in viewership and ads being added to Prime Video programming.

