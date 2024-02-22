Amazon Jumps Into Upfronts Fray, Slating An Event During Mid-May Series Of Network And Streamer Pitches To Ad Buyers
Amazon is joining the upfronts crowd, scheduling an event on May 14, in the midst of a series of presentations to ad buyers by TV networks and streamers.
The tech giant will host its first event during the main upfront week, pitching ad buyers on Amazon’s streaming TV offering, including Prime Video, Prime Video Sports, Twitch, Amazon Freevee and Amazon Music.
More from Deadline
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Amazon Insists "No Changes" Coming To Freevee Despite Reports Of Potential Shutdown
Game On! Disney, Warner Bros Discovery & Fox Pummeled By Fubo TV Antitrust Suit Over Proposed Sports Mega-Streamer
The past few months have been consequential ones for Amazon in terms of its streaming video ad business. Thursday Night Football notching a 24% year-over-year increase in viewership and ads being added to Prime Video programming.
MORE to come …
Best of Deadline
Berlin Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet: 'Seven Veils' Premiere On Day 7
TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2024 & Beyond
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.