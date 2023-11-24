Here Are All the Amazon Black Friday Deals You Don’t Want to Miss: Score 50% Off Beats Headphones, Smartwatches, and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the biggest holiday shopping events of the year is here, and we’ve wasted no time in doing some serious deal digging: Unsurprisingly, one of our first stops has been at Amazon. With the arrival of Black Friday, our editors want to ensure that you don’t miss out on landing some of this year’s steepest discounts. Whether you’re finishing off the final touches on your home’s holiday decor or you’re just embarking on your gift-hunting journey, we suggest that you check out Amazon’s Black Friday Deals page right now.

When is Amazon’s Black Friday Event?

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are officially here. The shopping event kicked off Friday, Nov. 17, with a whole slew of savings that are continuing throughout its Cyber Monday weekend event starting Saturday, Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.

The site has already been slashing prices on popular fashion, beauty, electronics, and home goods, and shows no signs of stopping over the holiday weekend. We’ll update this page as more deals are added, so make sure to stop back and check out Amazon’s treasure trove of discounts on all the must-have items. So without further ado, who’s ready to shop?

What Are the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals?

No matter which section you decide to shop, Amazon has got you covered with amazingly low prices on the products you’ve had your eye on all year. You can expect to see wireless headphones, Dyson favorites, and home security systems with some rather attractive price cuts. That’s not to say, though, that beauty and apparel aren’t getting the same amount of discount love, because wrapping up in something warm — that’s also almost half-off and rarely goes on sale — couldn’t be more appealing in our opinion.

$499 $719.99 31% off

Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

The best Amazon Black Friday electronics deals include discounts on top tech brands like Apple, Samsung, Beats, HP, and Logitech. Sales on these brands are few and far between, so you’ll want to take advantage of the Black Friday offers here. Translation: The time to get saving on everything from TVs to headphones, earbuds, printers, and gaming accessories is now.

$1,997.99 $2,997.99 33% off

48% off Samsung HW-B650 3.1ch Soundbar, now $207.99 (was $397.99)

11% off off PlayStation 5 Console Bundle w/ Marvel’s Spider Man 2, now $499 (was $559.99)

17% off Meta Quest 2 All-in-One VR Headset Bundle, now $249 (was $299.99)

Plus, get a $50 Digital Credit for Amazon.com. Use code: META50

28% off Samsung Galaxy A54 Series Unlocked Smartphone, now $324.99 (was $449.99)

40% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.4″, now $259.99 (was $429.99)

50% off All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, now $24.99 (was $49.99)

$169.99 $349.99 51% off

33% off Marshall Kilburn II Speaker, now $199.99 (was $299.99)

40% off Beats Studio Buds Noise-Canceling Earbuds, now $89.95 (was $149.95)

50% off JBL Tune wireless headphones, now $24.95 (was $49.95)

28% off Apple Watch SE, now $179 (was $249)

$349.00 $449.00 22% off

24% off Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, now $189.99 (was $249)

22% off Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, now $819.99 (was $1,049.99)

16% off Apple 2023 MacBook Air 15.3-inch Laptop with M2 chip, now $1,438.99 (was $1,728)

22% off Sony 65″ X80K 4K Ultra HD TV, now $698 (was $899.99)

$249.00 $329.00 24% off

65% off Ring Video Doorbell, now $64.99 (was $189.98)

50% off Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen), now $29.99 (was $59.99)

50% off Blink Video Doorbell, now $29.99 (was $59.99)

23% off Kasa Smart Plug (4-pack), now $22.99 (was $29.99)

Amazon Black Friday Home Deals

Score Amazon Black Friday deals on must-have products for your home and kitchen, from brands like Casper, KitchenAid, Nespresso, Ninja, and Shark. You can expect Black Friday home deals to discount everything from espresso machines and coffee makers to blenders, air fryers, air purifiers, and other small appliances.

Not to mention, Black Friday is probably the best time to stock up on household essentials that are usually full price the rest of the year. Cleaning and laundry supplies might be a boring purchase, but they’re totally necessary — especially when Blueland is offering up to 30% off.

$119 $189.99 37% off

38% off Le Creuset Cast Iron Chef’s Oven, $249.95 (was $400)

30% off KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Stand Mixer, now $69.95 (was $99.99)

30% off Blueair Air Purifier for Bedroom, now $97.99 (was $139.99)

45% off 2 Pack Airtok Air Purifiers, now $53.99 (was $109.99)

$821.25 $1,295.00 37% off

35% off iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Vacuum, now $229 (was $349.99)

46% off Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, now $69.99 (was $129.99)

52% off National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, now $190.45 (was $399.99)

Up to 50% off Ninja Creami, Blenders, Air Fryers

$549.99 $749.99 27% off

30% off Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi, now $153.39 (was $219)

40% off Magic Bullet Blender, now $29.95 (was $49.99)

28% off Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Machine, now $89 (was $123.59)

20% off — plus another $30 off — Bedsure Feather Down Comforter, now $49.99 (was $99.99) clip coupon to get further discount

20% off Ecolution Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, now $15.99 (was $19.99)

Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals

Amazon is offering up to 40% off top name-brand fashions for men and women. That means Black Friday deals on popular brands, like Ray-Ban, Marc Jacobs, Fossil, Carhartt and more. As always, the most convenient way to upgrade your wardrobe is through Amazon and, lucky for you, they have Black Friday deals on a huge selection of men’s and women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories.

$41.40 $69.00 40% off

50% off Fossil Copeland Men’s Watch with Leather Band, now $70 (was $140)

41% off Orolay Women’s Thickened Winter Down Coat, now $89.99 (was $151.99)

12% off Marc Jacobs Small Tote Bag, now $154 (was $175)

50% off Madewell Women’s Cotton Rib Tee, now $9.75 (was $19.50)

$47.16 $79.50 41% off

37% off Jessica Simpson Stassey Women’s Caged Sandals, now $43.23 (was $69)

34% off Carhartt Men’s Washed Duck Fleece-Lined Jacket, now $102.97 (was $154.99)

25% off Dr. Martens Unisex Lace Boot, now $97.50 (was $130)

$162.40 $232 30% off

34% off Levi’s Men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans, now $39.89 (was $59.99)

27% off Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Jogger Sweatpants, now $15.99 (was $22)

40% off Women’s Levi’s Faux Leather Moto Jacket, now $54.37 (was $89.99)

20% off Bulova Two-Tone Stainless Steel Quartz Blue, now $119.98 (was $150)

Amazon Health and Fitness Black Friday Deals

With New Year’s resolutions around the corner, this Black Friday savings event is a chance to score deep discounts on top-rated fitness gear and accessories. Amazon’s Black Friday fitness deals include the biggest discounts we’ve seen this year on Peloton spin bikes, dumbbells and weights, and fitness trackers.

$1,095.00 $1,445.00 24% off

Up to 25% off Theragun and Theraface Devices

40% off Beats Sweat-Resistant Powerbeats, now $149.95 (was $249.95)

13% off Apple Watch Series 9 Fitness Tracker, now $459 (was $529)

15% off NordicTrack Foldable Treadmill, now $679 (was $799.99)

76% off Women’s Adidas 3-Stripes Leggings, now $9.62 (was $40)

pickleball paddles

$35.99 $49.99 28% off

50% off Fitness Smart Watch with Alexa, now $39.99 (was $79.99)

Up to 40% off Bowflex and Schwinn Fitness Home Gym Equipment

46% Tyrsen Pickleball Net Set, now $109.99 (was $159.99)

Up to 43% off Callaway and Izzo Golf Accessories

(Clip coupon to get further discount!)

$158 $198 20% off

21% off Titleist Perma-Soft Men’s Left Pearl Golf Glove, now $17.45 (was $22)

Up to 25% off Portzon Dumbbell Weights (set of 2), now $13.49 (was $17.94)

Amazon Black Friday Toys and Games Deals

Holiday shopping couldn’t be easier with new Black Friday discounts on all the best toys and games that’ll have your kids (both big and small) beaming from ear to ear. With price cuts on buzz-worthy Barbie and Batman sets to deals on limited-edition Monopoly games that’ll have your whole family getting in on the fun, you’ll be able to snag something for everyone — for less.

$59.49 $99.99 41% off

Up to 54% off LEGO Toys

Up to 59% off Arcade1Up Arcade Machines

22% off Funko Pop! Disney Classics: Goofy, now $10.18 (was $12.99)

40% off Pokemon TCG: Cards from Every Series, now $5.98 (was $9.99)

$42.99 $59.99 28% off

30% off Barbie Dreamhouse 2023 Pool Party Edition, now $139 (was $199.99)

20% off Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse, now $79.99 (was $99.99)

$9.59 $11.99 20% off

13% off Monopoly South Park Edition, now $38.98 (was $44.95)

30% off Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Interactive Playhouse, now $125.99 (was $179.99)

21% off Solar System Space Jigsaw Puzzle for Adults, now $15.79 ($19.99)

43% off Busy Board Hahaland Toddler Learning Activity, now $22.99 (was $39.99)

Amazon Black Friday Beauty and Grooming Deals

Whether you’re stocking up on bathroom cabinet essentials or looking to upgrade your skincare lineup, the time to save big is on Black Friday. And if you’re in the mood to save big right now, you’ll be delighted to know that Amazon has discounted hundreds of products — including TikTok-famous, tried-and-true devices. ‘Tis the season for kicking dry skin and hair to the curb, so beat the cold and say hello to softer skin and locks — for close to half off.

$13.99 $25 44% off

30% off CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream, now $15.38 (was $21.99)

30% off Popular Olaplex Haircare Treatments

20% off Revlon One Step Hot Air Brush, now $32.99 (was $41.49)

$29.99 $45.99 35% off

23% off Braun Series 7 Razor 7020s, now $99.94 (was $129.94)

50% off Urban Decay Naked3 Mini Eyeshadow Palette, now $16.50 (was $33)

Up to 49% off CHI Hair Tools and Styling Products

$333 $450 26% off

33% off Kiramoon Facial Ice Globe Rollers, now $19.99 (was $29.99)

47% off BS-MALL 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set, now $9.99 (was $18.99)

60% off Upgraded 8-Piece Beard Grooming Kit, now $14.32 (was $35.99)

Looking for more ways to save? We’ve rounded up all the deals that are worth your while, so make sure you check out the rest of Rolling Stone’s Black Friday and Cyber Week deals coverage this holiday weekend.

