Amazon Fire TV 4-Series sale: Save up to $140 and get a free Echo Dot — all in time for Christmas

Amazon's new Fire TV 4-Series offers great value, especially at this price. The free Echo Dot adds, among other things, voice-powered controls. (Photo: Amazon)

You've heard of "fire sales"? Get ready for a Fire TV fire sale. Just in time for Christmas, Amazon is offering a mighty compelling deal on its new 4-Series TVs: Big discounts and a free Echo Dot smart speaker (with promo code; see below). This applies to the 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch models — all of them new-for-2021 additions to Amazon's hardware lineup.

Note that as of this writing, the 43-inch model is backordered. You can still purchase it, but delivery may take up to four weeks. The other two are available and should be delivered in plenty of time for Christmas.

My two cents: Assuming space allows, choose the 55-inch model. It's just $20 more than the 50-inch, and you'll never regret having a bigger screen. What's more, this price on the 55-inch rivals that of Black Friday, except then you didn't get a free Echo Dot.

Speaking of which, you'll have to manually add the Echo Dot to your shopping cart, then apply promo code FTVDOT21 at checkout.

These TVs have earned high marks from customers: 4.5 stars on average from nearly 900 of them. Amazon's Fire OS provides the user interface for accessing all the different streaming apps (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon's own Prime Video, etc.) and offers one big advantage over Roku TVs: games. Using either the TV remote or a sold-separately game controller, Fire TVs let you play Candy Crush, Crossy Road, dozens of Jackbox party games and more.

Meanwhile, the Echo Dot brings hands-free Alexa voice controls into the mix. Just put the little smart speaker within range of the TV and you can say things like, "Alexa, play What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu."

Story continues

It may be a while before we see discounts this substantial on these TVs. So if you're in the market, I'd act now.

