Every Amazon Fire tablet is on sale right now — here's the one I think you should get
Shopping for a tablet? If your search started with Apple's well-known iPads, it probably resulted in immediate sticker-shock. Fortunately, there are other options, and they're far more affordable — especially right now: Every model in Amazon's tablet lineup is on sale, many of them at Black Friday prices.
Let me share a few highlights, then explain why I think that, for many users, Amazon Fire tablets are a much smarter buy than iPads. (Spoiler alert: Price. But also features. But also price.)
Amazon's tablets are great at slinging entertainment: books, movies, games, music and so on. But they can also run nearly every popular app, from Netflix to TikTok to Zoom. They're hands-free Alexa devices, too, able to respond to all manner of voice commands.
What's more, all Amazon Fire tablets have a feature all iPads lack: an expansion slot. That means you can pop in a microSD card to greatly — and cheaply — expand the available space.
I will note that iPads have better cameras, so if photography is something you want to do with your tablet, the Fires might not be the top choice. In addition, Fire tablets work best when paired with the aforementioned Amazon Prime subscription, which adds to the overall cost. (On the other hand, even if you bought a year of Amazon Prime to go with it, your total would still be below the price of an iPad.)
Amazon Fire 7: $35 (save $15)
The Fire 7 is an amazingly capable basic model and an unbelievably good deal at $35. This ties the second-lowest price in history; only once before has it sold for less.
This doesn't even have to be your "primary" tablet: At this price, you could buy it for a single, dedicated purpose, like a coffee-table Zoom appliance, a kitchen recipe-video viewer, and so on.
My only reservation is the screen, which has a lower resolution than other models. If you want super-sharp text for reading, I'd consider taking a step up to the Fire HD 8 (see below).
Amazon Fire HD 8: $45 (save $45)
For just $10 more, the Fire HD 8 offers faster performance than the Fire 7, plus a larger and sharper display, USB-C charging (instead of micro-USB, which is a hassle) and twice as much storage space: 32GB versus 16GB. Any one of those benefits would justify spending those few extra dollars; put them together and it's a no-brainer.
And viewed in a vacuum, the Fire HD 8 is simply a spectacular value at this price. Even without the discount, it earned a spot on my list of the best tablets for 2022.
Amazon Fire HD 10: $110 (save $40)
If you want a tablet that truly rivals the stock iPad, at least in terms of screen size, look to the Fire HD 10. Although it often goes on sale for $100 (and was even down to $75 around Black Friday), it offers an embarrassment of tablet riches.
Indeed, you get a full 1080p display, the most RAM of any Fire tablet (3GB) and the best rear camera (5 megapixels, still below what Apple offers but good enough for some casual photography). And all that comes on top of all the aforementioned other benefits, like expandable storage and USB-C charging.
Other Fire tablets on sale
As noted above, literally every model in Amazon's tablet lineup is on sale right now. For example, you can also score a great deal on the Fire HD 8 Plus ($55, save $55) and Fire HD 10 Plus ($140, save $40), which add more RAM and support for wireless charging (via an optional dock).
Meanwhile, the Fire 7 Kids ($50, save $50), Fire HD 8 Kids ($70, save $70) and Fire HD 10 Kids ($140, save $60) offer all the same features as their non-Kids counterparts, but with super-rugged cases included and a two-year, no-questions-asked replacement warranty. These models also come with one year of Amazon's Kids+ service, which provides unlimited access to a wealth of child-friendly content.
Which Fire tablet should you buy?
Honestly, it's hard to make a bad selection here — mostly it just depends on what size screen you want. Still on the fence? If I can paraphrase the rebooted Battlestar Galactica TV series for a moment: All this has happened before, and all this will happen again. Amazon devices go on sale all the time, so if you happen to miss this sale, have no fear: It'll be back.
What do you think? Which tablet here appeals to you most? Or do you think an iPad is still a better pick? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!
