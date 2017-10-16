Amazon Exec Roy Price’s Fiancée Cancels Wedding After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Lila Feinberg, a TV writer and playwright, has cancelled her wedding with Amazon executive Roy Price, who was recently put on leave after Isa Hackett claimed that Price made sexually suggestive comments to her, Feinberg’s manager confirmed to Variety.

Price allegedly made a lewd joke to Hackett — an executive producer on Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle” and “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” and the daughter of sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick — playing off the title of the Amazon series “I Love Dick,” and pressured Hackett for sex, making a crude reference to anal intercourse.

Feinberg and Price were set to wed in New York at the Carlyle on Nov. 12. Feinberg is a writer, and received the Araca Group’s National Graduate Playwriting Award for her play “Vertebrae.” She is also the creator and executive producer of “12 Parties,” an original series that was acquired by The Weinstein Co. Her other credits include “Younger.”

According to reports, Feinberg was also planning on wearing a Marchesa gown designed by Georgina Chapman, the soon-to-be-ex-wife of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Chapman filed for divorce after a scandal exploded around Weinstein, stemming from an expose in the New York Times that shed light on eight instances in which Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and settled out of court.

