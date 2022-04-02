Amazon's 'excellent' Echo Buds 2 just dropped to all-time low of $50 —nearly 60% off!
Hear ye, hear ye: Your favorite wireless earbuds just got better!
Amazon's second-generation Echo Buds with standard charging case can now be yours for just $50, down from $120. That's nearly 60% off!
This iteration from the retail giant introduces active noise-canceling (which was not available with the extremely popular first-gen). Look forward to enjoying your favorite music and podcasts in peace — free from annoying background noise.
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Here's the lowdown:
Echo Buds (second generation)
Comfort meets durability
The second-gen earbuds are built for long-lasting comfort with a sleek design that fits securely in your ears (unlike Apple AirPods). They're sweat-resistant too, so feel free to wear them during your next power workout or five-mile run. These babies are durable and tough, with up to 15 hours of battery life per charge (and an extra two hours with a 15-minute quick charge). Choose from Black or Glacier White.
Crystal-clear audio
They also deliver high-quality audio that's well-balanced and clear with deep bass to get the most out of your tunes, podcasts, audiobooks and phone calls when synced to an Android smartphone or Apple iPhone. The new Echo Buds work great with both!
Alexa inside
And best of all, your trusty Alexa voice assistant is built-in. You'll have seamless voice controls, as well as the latest news reports, weather updates and sports scores accessible with the sound of your voice. Just ask!
"My new favorite earbuds," beamed one of over 7,000 five-star reviewers. "I find these to be a significant improvement over the previous version of Echo Buds..."
"The audio playback is excellent," said this eclectic music fan. "Experimented with some heavy metal and classical, and the sounds were great. Even the classics like Sinatra sounded great, with the vocals loud and clear." Coo-coo, baby!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
