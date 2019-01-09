Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and His Wife, MacKenzie, Are Getting Divorced

Jeff Bezos, founder and chairman of Amazon, announced that after 25 years, he and his wife, MacKenzie, have decided to get divorced.

Jeff Bezos tweeted the news Wednesday, saying in part, “We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.”

Jeff Bezos, 54, and MacKenzie Bezos, 48, were married in 1993, after they met at hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co. in New York City where Jeff Bezos was an SVP and MacKenzie Tuttle was a research associate. They are the parents of four children: three sons, and a daughter adopted from China.

“If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” Bezos’ statement read.

Jeff Bezos is the world’s wealthiest individual with a current net worth of nearly $137 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a 16% stake in the e-commerce colossus he founded in 1994.

Here’s Jeff Bezos’ tweet:





