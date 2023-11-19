Amazon’s Popular $249 iPad Deal Is Back for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s iPad is synonymous with tablets, and now, you can get one for cheaper than ever, thanks to this new Black Friday deal on Amazon.

Amazon is offering the 9th-generation iPad on sale for just $249 online. That’s an $80 discount off its regular price of $329 and the cheapest price we’re seeing for a brand new iPad online.

This iPad deal gets you a 10.2-inch tablet with 64GB of storage, a 12MP camera, WiFi connectivity and a gorgeous retina display, all for just $249 on Amazon.com (the same iPad is also $249 at BestBuy). That’s an 24% discount on the iPad and one of the best Apple deals online.

Released in 2021, the 9th-generation iPad still holds up to the latest models, with many of the same features and technology. The sharp and vivid display makes it easy to stream your favorite movies or to use the tablet for drawing and sketching. Apple’s “True Tone” technology automatically adjusts the display to the brightness levels in the room, to make it easy to see your screen, no matter the lighting or time of day.

A 12MP ultra-wide camera gets you the same megapixels as the latest iPad Pro ($1,049, Amazon.com), and is great for crystal clear selfies and video calls. The 8MP back camera is perfect for capturing photos, or for shooting videos, in crisp 1080p HD quality.

Battery life is decent, with up to ten hours of runtime on a single charge. WiFi connectivity makes it easy to pair with any network, while Apple’s A13 Bionic chip keeps all your apps and content running smoothly and quickly on the iPad. The super slim design and light weight (less than one pound) make it easy to take this portable tablet on the go.

This Amazon iPad deal gets you the 9th-generation iPad for just $249 (the final price will be reflected at checkout). A USB-C to lightning cable is included along with an adapter. Choose to add on an iPad case here.

This is not only one of the best Apple deals online, it’s also one of the best-reviewed iPads online, with a 4.8-star rating (out of five) from more than 50,000 verified shoppers online. As with all Amazon deals, pricing could change any time, so we recommend adding this $249 iPad deal to cart now.

Want to upgrade to the 10th-generation iPad? Amazon’s Black Friday deal gets you the 10.9-inch iPad (released last year) for just $349.99 — 22% off the regular price.

