Amazon’s Fire Tablet Is Just $95 and Has Features That Apple and Samsung Can’t Match

Amazon has made a name for itself with its slate of Alexa-enabled devices, but the retail giant is also a leader when it comes to its lineup of tablets. Whether for work or streaming, Amazon’s Fire Tablets offer up huge value, especially when compared to Apple’s iPad or the Samsung Galaxy Tab.

Case in point: A new Amazon Spring Sale deal gets you the all-new Fire HD 10 Tablet on sale for just $94.99 — a massive 32% discount off its regular price of $139.99. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen for this tablet since Black Friday.

The Fire Tablet features a 10.1-inch full HD display with more than two million dazzling pixels. Amazon says the Fire HD 10 is almost 20% brighter than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

With up to 13 hours of battery life, meantime, the Amazon Fire Tablet beats the iPad by three extra hours, letting you spend more time connected to your device and less time waiting for it to charge.

Features-wise, the HD 10 Tablet comes with 64GB of storage, a super fast octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM for instant responsiveness and smooth loading of all your apps and content.

The 5MP front-facing camera is great for taking calls, while the 5MP rear-facing cameras can be used for snapping photos or shooting video in stunning 1080p HD quality. The tablet is great for streaming too, with Dolby Atmos sound and a 10% brighter display compared to previous models.

The Fire HD 10 Tablet is one of most durable tablets on the market, which makes it great for travel or commuting. Amazon says the Fire HD 10 was almost three times as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 when measured in “tumble testing.” The Fire Tablet screen, meantime, is reinforced with a scratch-resistant aluminosilicate glass.

The Amazon deal gets you a brand new Fire HD 10 Tablet for its cheapest price this year. You can save an additional 20% off if you trade-in an old device.

Regularly $139+, this Amazon tablet deal brings the price of the Fire HD 10 down to just $94.99. Note: this is an Amazon Prime exclusive deal, so you’ll have to log-in with your Prime membership to see the sale price reflected in cart.

Not a Prime member? Grab a 30-day free trial to the service here, and use it to score this tablet deal and more deals online.

