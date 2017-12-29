This amazing exchange between Sarah Silverman and a would-be Twitter troll will warm your heart

Hulu

While promoting her fantastic stand-up comedy special A Speck of Dust in May, Sarah Silverman told Uproxx, “Having a screaming competition… never changes minds. So we need to try and understand each other.” She echoed this sentiment five months later ahead of the premiere of her new talk show, I Love You, America. “People aren’t changed by facts, they’re changed by emotions. We’re changed by our feelings,” she stressed, “and we’re changed by exposure.” All of this may seem like a consistent public relations message, but those following Silverman’s show and Twitter feed already know its so much more.

Consider the 47-year-old comedian’s recent exchange with a Twitter user named Jeremy, who called Silverman the c-word when she said she was “open” to understanding Donald Trump’s supporters. Instead of immediately muting or blocking the would-be troll to prevent further abuse, Silverman instead skimmed through the San Antonio, Texas resident’s Twitter feed and responded with a kind message of acceptance. “I believe in you,” she wrote while acknowledging his previous, unrelated messages about back pain and drug use. “I know this feeling… I see it in you.”

What followed was a beautiful exchange that, along with everything else good that happened this past year, just might help salvage what’s left of 2017 from the garbage fires.

Questions: (NOT JUDGING) Are you doing heroin? Are you self medicating? Do you want to get clean? — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

Good. I want to kill him too so I can’t imagine your rage. All I know is this rage- and even if you could kill him— it’s punishing yourself. And you don’t deserve punishment. You deserve support. Go to one of these support groups. You might meet ur best bros there. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

Dood I don’t care. I’m fine. I see something in you. My gut tells me you could have a great life. My shrink says we don’t get what we want, we get what we think we deserve. I’m telling you, you deserve so much more than you know. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

Haha honestly I don’t know. All you wrote was “cunt” but I saw it and clicked on u and saw you were just trying to get kicked off Twitter. I saw the rage and pain. And looked at your avatar and just… saw so much in you. In your eyes I guess. Dunno — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

But you’re MY asshole! (Wait…) — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

Pure sugar — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017





Others who noticed Jeremy’s interactions with Silverman took notice and commended them both.

I'm so thankful for the interactions. And support from everybody and the support and insight of Sarah Silverman. Awesome day — Jeremy jamrozy (@jeremy_jamrozy) December 29, 2017

The comedian, meanwhile, put her money where her mouth is and began drumming up local support for Jeremy in San Antonio.

Yo SAN ANTONIO! Any kickass back/neck care specialists willing 2 help my friend @jeremy_jamrozy He has several slipped discs, no insurance, & can’t work bc of severe pain. Let’s get him back on his feet!! Who’s in? — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017