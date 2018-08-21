Amandla Stenberg and New Girlfriend King Princess Attend MTV VMAs — See the Cute Couple

After confirming their relationship last month, Amandla Stenberg and King Princess attended the 2018 MTV VMAs together on Monday night.

The stunning couple were photographed leaving their hotel together for the annual event, where Stenberg is set to present with her The Hate U Give cast. They were also spotted together on the red carpet, though Stenberg posed solo for her photos.

In June, the 19-year-old singer (born Mikaela Straus) interviewed her girlfriend for Wonderland and revealed how they first met.

Amandla Stenberg and King Princess. More

“It was a classic Malibu function; a drunken crowd by a heated pool. We talked s— about the systems that made us feel small, and the effort we put in rejecting the institutions that reluctantly raised us,” Straus wrote in the feature’s introduction.

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

“What I didn’t tell her was that I distinctly remember walking out of my junior year English class reading: ‘Amandla Stenberg comes out as queer.’ She unknowingly set a precedent in my life, a gold standard of how to be proud and exist in the intersectionality of multiple identities that were one thought of as being conflicting,” she continued.

In a Billboard interview released last month, Straus revealed she and Stenberg, also 19, were dating when the star showed up to her photo shoot.

RELATED VIDEO: Classic MTV VMAs Fashion

“My girlfriend’s here,” Straus said while checking a text on her phone.

RELATED: Amandla Stenberg: Why ‘I Don’t Necessarily Always Subscribe to Female Pronouns’

Though Stenberg previously came out as bisexual, the Hunger Games actress revealed in the Wonderland interview that she is gay.

“I was so overcome with this profound sense of relief when I realized that I’m gay — not bi, not pan, but gay — with a romantic love for women,” she told Straus.

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.