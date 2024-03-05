Amanda Seyfried Peacock Series ‘Long Bright River’ Adds Six to Cast

Peacock’s upcoming limited series adaptation of “Long Bright River” starring Amanda Seyfried has added six to its cast in recurring roles.

Dash Mihok (“Ray Donovan,” “Romeo + Juliet”), Britne Oldford (“Dead Ringers,” “The Umbrella Academy”), Matthew Del Negro (“The Sopranos,” “City on a Hill”), Harriet Sansom Harris (“Licorice Pizza,” “Phantom Thread”), Patch Darragh (“Succession,” “The Path”), and Perry Mattfeld (“In the Dark,” “Shameless”) have all joined the series.

They will appear alongside Seyfried and previously announced cast members Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson and John Doman.

Based on the book of the same name by Liz Moore, the series is described as a suspense thriller that tells the story of “Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.”

Mihok will recur as Eddie, while Oldford will play Aura. Del Negro will play Simon, with Sansom Harris as Mrs. Mahon, Darragh as Sergeant Kevin Ahearn, and Mattfield as Paula.

Moore is adapting her book for the screen alongside Nikki Toscano, with both also serving as executive producers and Toscano serving as showrunner. Seyfried will executive produce “Long Bright River” in addition to starring. Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Amanda Lewis will executive produce for Original Film, while Amy Pascal will executive produce via Pascal Pictures. Russell Rothberg will also serve as executive producer. Hagar Ben-Asher will direct and executive produce the first episode. Sony Pictures Television and UCP will produce.

