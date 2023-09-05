Amanda Linder Named Managing Director at Communications and Marketing Agency Azione

Azione has looked to one of its own to fill a top job at the creative communications and marketing agency. Amanda Linder has been tapped as managing director as the firm makes a push to expand into new client services.

The promotion, announced today by co-founders Michele Thomas and Leland Drummond, follows Azione’s recent launch of Additive, an expanded offering of creative services like affiliate marketing, influencer strategy, brand strategy and advisory work. Linder assumes the post after serving as Azione’s executive vp overseeing fashion and lifestyle services. Per the company, she is credited with helping to build and grow the division 400 percent over the past seven years.

As managing director, Linder will lead new business development and agency growth across all categories while remaining an advisor to clients and mentoring the next generation of employees, senior team members and executives.

“Amanda exhibits an unparalleled level of tenacity, leadership and experience and has become a trusted advisor to our clients and a respected leader within our team,” said Thomas. Added Drummond: “Amanda’s penchant for innovative ideas is a cornerstone of our creative campaign work, and her thirst for growth as an ever-evolving leader is inspiring to her colleagues.”

Linder joined Azione in 2016 to lead fashion and lifestyle out of the company’s New York office. During her tenture, she’s led strategy and media relations for top global brands like J. Crew, Cole Haan, Club Monaco, Lacoste, Vuori, Hoka and Aldo. She’s also credited with spearheading strategy and brand storytelling for the likes of Away, Blueland, Outdoor Voices, ThirdLove, Summersalt and Caraway.

