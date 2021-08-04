Amanda Knox is pregnant, expecting first baby after miscarriage

Amanda Knox is pregnant with her first child.

On the final episode of Labyrinths: Getting Lost with Amanda Knox, the infertility podcast she hosts with husband Christopher Robinson, they celebrated the news. The announcement comes four weeks after she opened up about a miscarriage.

In the new episode, audio played of the couple waiting for the results of a home pregnancy test when Knox, 34, gasped and yelled, "Yes!" She added, "Oh, thank goodness! Yay, we did it!"

Together, they said, "That's right — we're pregnant!" officially confirming that they have a rainbow baby on the way.

Knox and Robinson, who were married in February 2020, said that they had been recording audio of their experience "from day one" and urged followers to "stay tuned for our next mini-series."

Last month, the criminal justice activist shared on the podcast that she had recently miscarried at six weeks. She talked about the hurt involved, having already shared the pregnancy news with family on Mother's Day and beginning to work on a nursery with Robinson. Knox also talked about the difficult moment she learned there was no heartbeat, and how she had to take pills to terminate the pregnancy. She said she was "shaking" from a pain "like I've never experienced before."

Reflecting on the loss, Knox said she was "incredibly disappointed that that was the story of my first-ever pregnancy. I thought I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal."

The couple used Labyrinths, via their Knox Robinson Productions, to interview fertility experts and share the stories of other people dealing with infertility. At the end of last week's fourth episode, they hinted that good news was forthcoming.

Knox, of course, first became known internationally after she was wrongfully convicted for the 2007 murder of roommate Meredith Kercher when she was studying abroad in Italy. She was later exonerated.

Last week, she blasted the Matt Damon film Stillwater for "profiting" from her story. The Tom McCarthy drama stars Damon as a Midwestern dad of a college student (played by Abigail Breslin) who is put in a European prison after being convicted of murder.