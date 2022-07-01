Amanda Kloots Will Spend the Second Anniversary of Husband Nick Cordero's Death at Her 'Safe Haven'

amanda kloots

Rich Fury/Getty Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots is planning a getaway for the second anniversary of Nick Cordero's death.

The Talk co-host told E! News she's consciously taking time on Tuesday, July 5, to reflect and remember her late love.

"I made it a goal of mine last year to be away on this day," she said. "To be by water, which is always a safe haven and therapy for me."

Kloots, 40, specifically plans to spend the week in Italy with family and visiting some of the places she honeymooned with Cordero in 2017.

RELATED: Amanda Kloots Has 'Completely Reframed' the Day Nick Cordero Died as His New Birthday

On Friday morning, Kloots shared a photo of a helicopter ride with sister Anna Kloots on her Instagram Story. Later in the day, she shared a video from a boat ride, a photo from an oceanside balcony and a view of a picturesque Italian town.

She captioned the video, "Home sweet home."

AMANDA KLOOTS

Amanda Kloots/Instagram

Cordero was 41 when he died in 2020 from COVID complications.

On the first anniversary of his death, Kloots said she was going through a "roller coaster of grief" and couldn't get out of bed on the first anniversary.

"You just never know what a day is going to bring. You could wake up and be completely OK. And then you could wake up and it hit you like a ton of bricks," she said.

RELATED: Amanda Kloots Reflects on Life as She Celebrates Her 40th Birthday: 'I Feel Very Lucky'

This year, Kloots hopes for an emotional reset.

"My goal is to open my eyes that morning with that feeling," she said during a conversation on grief and widowhood with Kelly Rizzo, who unexpectedly lost husband Bob Saget this past January when the beloved Full House star died at age 65.

Moving forward, Kloots hopes she and son Elvis, 3, can "celebrate instead of being sad."

AMANDA KLOOTS

Amanda Kloots/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kloots previously told PEOPLE she has a new view on the anniversary of Cordero's passing.

"The most beautiful thing in the world happened last year. It was the worst day. It was almost like, it felt like the day actually again. I laid in bed, and I cried my eyes for the good half of the day," she said. "And then my girlfriend called me, and she was like, 'Oh my God, I had the most amazing dream of Nick.'"

"And she told me that dream and in an instant, I completely reframed his death day as his new birthday. And I instantly got out of bed," she continued. "I thought to myself, 'Oh my God, if Nick is celebrating this day, then Elvis and I need to always celebrate this day as his new birthday and that he is still with us and he will always be with us.'"