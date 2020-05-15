Amanda Kloots says hospitalized husband Nick Cordero 'says he recognizes me'

Amanda Kloots doesn’t expect to be able to visit her husband Nick Cordero, who’s been hospitalized with the coronavirus for six weeks, anytime soon.

Kloots said during one of her regular social media updates about Cordero’s health status Thursday that hospital regulations wouldn’t allow that, even though her husband is negative for COVID-19. However, she said she regularly talks to him on video calls, and she sometimes involves their 11-month-old son, Elvis.

“He says he recognizes me,” Kloots said. “So if we ask him a yes or no question, this is how we’re communicating — yes, he looks up; no, he looks down. The other day, I asked the nurse, I was like, ‘Can he see me over FaceTime?’ and she said, “Ask him.’ And so I said, ‘Nick, can you see me?’ And he looked right up. So I think he can. And when I put Elvis on the FaceTime, his eyes get really big and he seems very, very alert.”

In fact, she said Cordero “lights up” when he sees his son, even though he can’t smile yet.

She explained that the Broadway actor is “doing well” overall.

“Mental status is really coming along, which is fantastic,” Kloots said. “We’re still dealing with a lot of infection in his lungs, so that is the overlying issue at the moment, infection of the lungs, which we just gotta get under control for Nick, so that he can fully get the ventilator out of the trach and get off the ventilator and then he can also get off dialysis.”

Cordero has had many supporters since he became sick, including his fellow actor Sylvester Stallone, who recorded a get well soon message for him this week.

Kloots said the message was a complete surprise to her.

“That’s a code Rocky moment right there, for sure,” she said.

It was just Tuesday that Kloots announced Cordero was awake after having been in a medically-induced coma for several weeks. She said April 1 that he’d initially been hospitalized for pneumonia, which turned out to be COVID-19.

