Amanda Kloots, 39, is dating 'for the first time,' a year after husband Nick Cordero's COVID death

Amanda Kloots co-hosts "The Talk." (Photo: Instagram)

A year after Tony-nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero died of complications from COVID-19, his wife of almost three years, Amanda Kloots, still misses him immensely. But she is beginning to date again.

Kloots said as much on Friday's episode of The Talk, where she also explained that navigating the dating scene has been tricky.

“Both of my husbands I met doing Broadway shows," said Kloots, who was married to stage actor David Larsen before Cordero. "We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I've never actually had to date, and I just started dating again, and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it’s quite terrifying and, and really out of your element, and it’s just, it’s hard. It is hard."

Kloots, who's mom to 2-year-old son Elvis, said there has been an upside.

"It's all wonderful. It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it’s been a great process so far," she said. "But I'll just say it's very hard, without getting into too many details. It's very hard."

The former Broadway actress and current fitness trainer has continued to publicly mourn Cordero.

On Thursday, she posted a throwback photo of Cordero with their son. "This came up on my phone and it's just too cute not to post," she captioned it. "Kiss the ones you love."

Kloots had previously said that she didn't get a chance to say goodbye to her husband when she dropped him off at the hospital in the early days of the pandemic. He was later placed in a medically induced coma and had his right leg amputated in an effort to save him.

"With COVID restrictions in place, we didn't know which entrance was even open, so I left him on the corner," she wrote in a March post to Instagram. "We didn't hug. We didn't kiss goodbye. We couldn't. It was clear he was sick with something and we couldn't take any risks. I don't even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, 'I love you.' I told him I'd stay nearby and to call me when he's done."

Kloots joined The Talk in January, after attracting an online following for her daily updates on her husband's condition. She would also dance to his song "Live Your Life" every day at 3 p.m.