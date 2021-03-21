Amanda Kloots Celebrates Her First Birthday Since Husband Nick Cordero's Death with Their Son Elvis

Amanda Kloots/Instagram Amanda Kloots and son Elvis

Amanda Kloots is thankful for all the birthday love.

The Talk co-host celebrated her 39th birthday over the weekend with family, including her 21-month-old son Elvis, whom she shares with late husband Nick Cordero.

"Thank you so much for all the birthday love today! I had an amazing birthday that ended with a huge chocolate cake and my best guy," Kloots captioned a smiling photo with her son. "Here's to another trip around the sun. Let's try to radiate sunshine every day."

She also gave her brother a shout-out for always being there to help provide support for her and her son. "I have the best brother. Thank God for family," she wrote alongside a video, in which her brother helped Elvis wish his mama a happy birthday.

In a nod to her husband, who died in July 2020 and was hospitalized for over 90 days after contracting COVID-19, Kloots reflected on the fact that his last Instagram post was shared in honor of her birthday last year.

"These days I'm counting my blessings. This one is top of the list. To say I'm thankful for her is the greatest understatement," Cordero wrote at the time, alongside a photo of the fitness instructor and their son.

"She only spreads love in the world and does her best to make it a better place. If you know her you know what I mean. It's @amandakloots birthday today, so take a second and show her some love. If anyone deserves it it's her today. Happy Birthday baby. I love you with all my heart. ❤️🎂."

Kloots' sister also shared some loving tribute to celebrate the big day.

"Every year on my sister's birthday I think about what a gift she is to me. She's always been someone I have looked up to for her strength, ambition, and how HARD she works," her sister Anna wrote.

"We can laugh about nothing for hours, telepathically communicate, and seem to always understand exactly what the other needs. I never imagined all we'd go through together but I know I wouldn't have made it through any of it without her," she continued. "I feel so lucky to have you @amandakloots as my sister and best friend 💖 I know it's not any easy birthday this year for her but the whole world is celebrating how strong, special and magical she is. Happy birthday Mandy 🥳."

