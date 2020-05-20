Amanda Kloots breaks down over husband Nick Cordero's COVID-19 struggle: 'Things are going downhill'

Amanda Kloots has managed to stay upbeat during most of the updates she regularly provides about husband Nick Cordero’s health status during his struggle with COVID-19. On Wednesday, she couldn’t help but break down.
“Nick has had a bad morning,” she said on Instagram Stories. “Unfortunately things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega prayers, right now.”
The fitness trainer said she wouldn’t be making her regular daily appearance on Instagram Live.
“Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down,” she said. “It’s not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today, thank you.”
Cordero, an actor who’s appeared prominently in Broadway shows, such as Waitress and Rock of Ages, as well as in TV series, was hospitalized for pneumonia in late March. Doctors put him into a medically induced coma and eventually determined he was suffering from COVID-19. They amputated his right leg after a blood clot developed.
Kloots has shared more hopeful updates in the past couple of weeks. On May 12, she announced that her husband had awakened from his coma. She spoke a few days later about how he seemed to recognize her and their 11-month-old son, Elvis, when they talk over FaceTime. They haven’t been able to see each other in person yet.
