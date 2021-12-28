Amanda Kloots and 'Bachelorette' Alum Michael Allio Have Dinner Together: 'Finally Met' in Person

Amanda Kloots and Michael Allio

The Talk host Amanda Kloots, 39, finally met face-to-face with her friend Michael Allio, a Bachelorette fan favorite who was on Katie Thurston's season.

The pair have been Instagram friends for over a year, according to Kloot's Instagram post on Monday, and met up in Ohio for dinner.

Kloots shared a photo of herself with her arm around Allio, 36, writing, "Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!!" she wrote. "Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!"

The mom of one shared a second picture of the dinner on her Instagram story. "Guess who I'm out on the town with?!" she wrote, alongside a selfie of the two.

Allio, who is a single father, won the hearts of Bachelorette viewers when he shared that his wife died of breast cancer. The couple welcomed a son before her death, and Allio left The Bachelorette to be at home with his child.

Kloots' husband, Nick Cordero, died from COVID-19 in 2020.

Allio reposted the picture from Kloots's Instagram feed with his own caption on Instagram Story. "Just two kids from Akron," he wrote with a red heart emoji.

There was no shortage of red hearts to commemorate the evening. Former Bachelor Matt James, actor Justin Baldoni, Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba and author Caitlin Crosby all commented on Kloots photo with the same emoji.

Kloots just finished a run on DWTS with partner Alan Bersten in November. She made it all the way to the finale and came in fourth place.