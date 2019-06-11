Amanda Bynes Sued by Her Mental Health Facility for Skipping Out on Payment

Amanda Bynes may be moving on with her life after completing another stint at a rehab facility, but unfortunately the facility has not moved on yet because they claim they’re owed a big chunk of change.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Bynes allegedly owes the Creative Care Treatment Center $2,467 for treatment she received back in January.

Creative Care claims, “Amanda Bynes, was a client at our dual diagnosis residential treatment center,” adding that, “She was at our facility for 2 days receiving inpatient treatment.”

According to a description on their website, the dual diagnosis treatment begins with a clinical assessment, followed by sessions with the facility’s “resident psychiatrist, registered nurses, our clinical director, therapists, and any other conciliatory staff members.”

Creative Care writes in the lawsuit that, “Our monthly residential treatment rate is 37,000, divided by 30 days is $1,233.33 per day.” They claim the $2,467 Bynes owes stems from the star’s two days of treatment that she received on February 21 and February 22.

As we reported, the former “All That” actress checked herself into treatment after relapsing during her ongoing battle with drug addiction and mental health disorders.

Bynes, who recently had her ongoing conservatorship extended until 2020, will continue to have her life decisions made by her mother, Lynne.

Like Britney Spears, Bynes has many of her major decisions made by others — but unlike Britney — Bynes has not tried to fight the control over her life.

Also unlike Britney, Bynes is in control of her finances after regaining that power last year.

It’s unclear why the bill to Creative Care was not handled, but now that there has been a lawsuit filed, it’s a good bet the balance will soon be taken care of.

Since leaving treatment Bynes has been focused on her upcoming fashion line, which she began working on after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

