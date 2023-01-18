Amanda Bynes Set to Reunite with Her All That Costars for '90s Con Panel: 'I'm Really Excited'

Stephanie Wenger
·4 min read
Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg
Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg

Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg

It's the All That reunion fans have been waiting for!

PEOPLE can exclusively confirm Amanda Bynes will reunite with her former Nickelodeon costars Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg at the upcoming '90s Con, taking place at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17 to 19.

"I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at '90s Con," the 36-year-old star, who appeared on the beloved sketch show from 1996 to 2000, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

AMANDA BYENS
AMANDA BYENS

Amanda Bynes

RELATED: Kel Mitchell Wants Amanda Bynes to Make a Cameo on the All That Reboot: 'She's So Fearless'

In addition to meet and greets, there will be photo opportunities available for purchase with the All That cast and a replica of the show's famed orange couch.

"Last year, I had a blast at '90s Con promoting my book and new single Blessed Mode,'" adds Mitchell, 44, in a statement. "What better way to return than with the All That gang… including Amanda Bynes who will be joining Danny, Lori Beth, and me this year."

"Plus, I will be bringing copies of my new comedy fantasy adventure book Prank Day, and I can't wait to see all the 90's fashion the fans are bringing this year," he adds. "'90s Con is a whole vibe! Let's go!"

 

 

RELATED: They're Still All That! Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell and More Reunite for MTV's Wild 'N Out

Christina Figliolia and Liliana Kligman, '90s Con and That's4Entertainment founders, also tell PEOPLE they are "so honored" to host "a mini-reunion" for the cast of All That at the second annual convention.

"Last year was amazing and we cannot wait for this year's show," the pair adds.

Lori Beth Denberg 90S CON
Lori Beth Denberg 90S CON

Lori Beth Denberg

RELATED: They're Still' All That' ! Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell and More Reunite for MTV's Wild 'N Out

All That, the pop culture phenomenon billed as Saturday Night Live for tweens, originally ran for 10 seasons on Nickelodeon from 1994 to 2005.

In addition to Bynes, Mitchell, Tamberelli and Denberg, the series also starred Angelique Bates, Katrina Johnson, Alisa Reyes, Josh Server, Kenan Thompson, Leon Frierson, Christy Knowings, Nick Cannon and Mark Saul across its initial 10-season run.

The series inspired several spinoffs, including Kenan and Kel and The Amanda Show, before it was officially rebooted with a new cast in 2019.

Over the years, the cast have reunited several times. In 2015, Mitchell, Tamberelli, Denberg and Server met up at Comic Con, where they hosted a panel that gave attendees a behind-the-scenes glimpse into All That.

Mitchell, Denberg, Server and Thompson also came together in 2018 for an episode of Cannon's MTV sketch and improv series Wild 'N Out.

all that
all that

Tollin/Robbins Prod. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

RELATED: See the Stars of Full House, Boy Meets World, Family Matters & More Together Again at '90s Con

The following year, Mitchell opened up about working with Bynes back when the two were merely teens looking to become breakout stars in the industry.

"I love Amanda, she's like [my] little sister. She's so fearless," Mitchell told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I remember her being on set, she told me, 'Hey Kel, I wanna do the physical comedy that you do.' So I used to show her little tricks to do that would make her comedy just awesome."

"She did everything so great, so awesome, she was super fearless," he continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Bynes' Parents 'Are So Proud' as She Plans 'Next Phase in Her Life,' Says Family Lawyer

At the time, Mitchell also said he wanted Bynes to make a cameo in the All That reboot, produced by his pal Thompson.

"We really want her to do a cameo in All That. We've been talking about that," Mitchell explained. "So, Amanda, come on, girl! Call ya brother up!"

'90s Con is taking place from March 17 to 19 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. More information can be found here.

