Amanda Bynes Returns to Instagram With a Dramatic New Makeover

Amanda Bynes is ready for a big reveal, and it's clear that fashion school has made a lasting impression.

The actress wiped her Instagram clean in July and rebranded it as "Matte Black Online Store," about one year after graduating from California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

On Friday, Oct. 2, Bynes returned with a totally new look. She debuted jet black hair (sorry, we mean Matte Black) with a side part and wispy bangs. She wore loose ripped jeans, a yellow flannel and a black top, along with some edgy punk accessories. Her translucent glasses and septum piercing went with her black heart face tattoo, which she revealed in December 2019.

Mysteriously, there was no caption and comments are disabled, but it's safe to say the Hairspray star surprised us all with her new hair. It's possibly part of a larger unveiling of a new clothing brand called Matte Black.

Amanda Bynes' NYC Bike Ride

Bynes first appeared with her new black locks on fiancÃ© Paul Michael's Instagram account three weeks ago. He shared a selfie of the couple with the caption, "Baby luv luv u," and has posted four more pics of his dark-haired lover since then, including two of her in a blue flannel, which seems to be her new favorite fashion trend.

Amanda Bynes, Instagram More

The 34-year-old actress announced their engagement in February 2020, broke up with him three weeks later and then reunited one day after, having decided it's What a Girl Wants.

"Amanda's parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship," a source told E! News at the time.

Bynes later shared she was pregnant with her first child, posting an Ultrasound image in March and writing, "Baby on board!" However, her lawyer set the record straight and said she was not pregnant.

Recall that the She's the Man star began attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2014, following her time at a treatment facility and an involuntary psychiatric hold in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

"Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain," she told Paper magazine in 2018. "It really made me a completely different person. I actually am a nice person."

Bynes celebrated 14 months of sobriety earlier this year.