Amanda Bynes reportedly turned down ‘Quiet on Set’ documentary on child stars

Former child star Amanda Bynes turned down a chance to be in the new documentary “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” and did not watch the series when it aired, according to sources who spoke with TMZ.

The four-part series focused on an alleged toxic culture at Nickelodeon, and included a bombshell reveal from actor Drake Bell that he was sexually abused during his time on the network, but Bynes reportedly felt she had nothing negative to say about her experience.

The 37-year-old opted out of the series despite being a focal point in one of the episodes, which discussed the beginnings of her career at the Laugh Factory in the '90s and her launch to superstardom on “The Amanda Show” on Nickelodeon.

In her adult life, Bynes has struggled publicly with her mental health and has been put on a psychiatric hold multiple times in recent years, due to complications from her bipolar disorder.

She was also held under a conservatorship from 2013 to 2022, when she and he mother agreed to end it, and has been studying to become a manicurist in recent years.

Her parents, Rick and Lynn Bynes, were approached about appearing on the documentary but declined, as they tend to be more private and stay out of the spotlight, TMZ’s sources said.

They added that Bynes’ parents did watch the series and were heavily disheartened by the stories shared by the former child stars, but maintained that they never experienced any wrongdoing firsthand.

Bell talked for the first time in the series about the abuse he experienced from dialogue coach Brian Peck. Bell starred alongside Bynes on “The Amanda Show” for multiple years and Peck was also credited as working on several episodes.