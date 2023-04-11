Amanda Bynes released from hospital, 3 weeks after being placed on psychiatric hold: reports

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been released from mental health facility. (Photo: Amanda Bynes via Instagram)

Amanda Bynes has been released from a mental health facility after three weeks, according to multiple reports.

Sources close to Bynes told TMZ she left a hospital in Southern California on Monday after both medical professionals and the actress determined she was ready. The outlet claims Bynes, 37, will undergo outpatient treatment as she resumes normal activities. A source confirmed to NBC News that Bynes has left the facility and is currently receiving outpatient care.

Yahoo reached out to a rep for Bynes, but did not receive a response. The actress's family has not spoken publicly about the situation.

Last month, Bynes was placed on a 5150 hold, which is when a person can be involuntarily held for psychiatric assessment and crisis intervention for up to 72 hours. The She's the Man star was reportedly found wandering around downtown Los Angeles naked and alone when she came out of a psychotic episode. Bynes purportedly flagged a car down and asked for help herself. She was taken to a nearby police station, according to TMZ, and a mental health team determined she needed to be placed on a 5150. The hold was reportedly extended and Bynes remained as an in-patient.

Bynes has spoken out about battling a drug addiction to Adderall. In 2014, around when the Easy A star's conservatorship was made permanent, Bynes claimed on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and manic depression, but later walked the statement back.

In March 2022, Bynes was released from a conservatorship after nine years with her parents support.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," Bynes said at the time via her attorney.

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter," she concluded. "I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can."

According to TMZ, Bynes's parents are not considering another conservatorship.