Amanda Bynes' Parents 'Are So Proud' as She Plans 'Next Phase in Her Life,' Says Family Lawyer

Amanda Bynes is doing better every year, and her parents couldn’t be prouder.

Her family’s attorney Tamar Arminak tells PEOPLE that the former child actress, now 32, and her parents Rick and Lynn have been getting along great and aren’t making any decisions about her conservatorship. Her mom Lynn was named conservator over her “person”, which includes health and medical decision-making, back in 2014.

“The Conservatorship can end at anytime prior to 2020, but both Amanda and her parents are on such good terms and happy with Amanda’s life and future, the Conservatorship is the last thing on their minds,” Arminak explains. “The fact that Amanda is living on her own, making her own decisions and future plans is something her parents are so proud of.”

After grappling with personal mental health issues and a string of brushes with the law — including two hit and run charges in 2012 and two DUI arrests — Bynes mostly retreated from the spotlight. Over the last five years, she’s focused on personal healing, repairing her once-strained relationship with her parents, as well as her studies at a fashion and design school.

The attorney adds that Bynes has family and friends to thank for her path to recovery.

“Finally she is surrounded by friends and companions she can trust and really open up to,” Arminak says. “She feels free to be herself, which brings her so much happiness and excitement for the future. She is looking forward to graduating and the next phase of her life.”

“The fact that so many celebrities and people she admires have admitted recently that they also struggle with addiction and depression has given her a new confidence to be open about her own struggles,” Arminak says.

Bynes even regained control of her finances last summer after her mom petitioned the court to hand them back to her.

“The court felt, based on Amanda’s progress and her great relationship with her parents, there was no longer a need for court supervision of Amanda’s money and she and her family can handle her financial affairs privately,” her lawyer Nyree Kolanjian told PEOPLE at the time. “This was a first step in the right direction. Amanda’s doing fantastic.”

She might also be eyeing a return to acting. Last fall, Bynes opened up to Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison in an interview (her first in four years) and revealed that she’s three years sober and plans to return to her old job.

“I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it,” she said.

Bynes’ last acting credit was in 2010’s Easy A with Emma Stone. She was previously the star of sitcom What I Like About You from 2002-2006, and The Amanda Show from 1999-2002.