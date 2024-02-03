will.i.am Says Britney Spears' Love For Music Is 'Unmatched': 'It's Awesome Working With Her'

will.i.am is always on the cutting edge! The global music artist and philanthropist joined Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to discuss his innovative latest projects, including his SiriusXM's "will.i.am Presents the FYI Show" – which he co-hosts with AI – and his and Mercedes-Benz's Sound Drive. The creative innovator also spoke about his longtime role on "The Voice UK" and reflected on his collaborations with Britney Spears. "If there's anybody that loves music as much as Britney, I would be shocked. Her love for dance, her love for just escaping through the realm of music is unmatched … It's awesome working with her," he shared. To learn more about what will.i.am is working on, check out his Instagram.

