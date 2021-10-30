Alyssa Milano says she would vote for Dwayne Johnson for president 'in a heartbeat'

Alyssa Milano wants The Rock to be president. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety)

Alyssa Milano thinks there’s at least one celebrity fit for the Oval Office.

The Charmed alum spoke to Extra this week about her new book Sorry Not Sorry and shared that while she may consider running for office one day, she would happily cast her ballot for Jungle Cruise star Dwayne Johnson “in a heartbeat.”

“There is a clear service-through-love mentality that he has that is really apparent,” she note. “I think he comes from a place of love and respect.”

Milano said that one thing she appreciated about Johnson was his decision to back President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, explaining that he “didn’t just stand by just because of their fear it would alienate half their audience.”

“I am grateful he did come forward and endorse Biden when the country was going through such struggle,” she explained.

The Who’s the Boss? star has long been politically active, and was recently arrested at a voting rights protest in Washington, D.C. — an experience she described as “not fun.”

As for whether Johnson will actually run for president, it isn’t out of the question. His character on the TV show Young Rock — which is a fictionalized version of his life — already shows his future self running for the highest office in the country in 2032.

In April, Johnson shared a Newsweek article to his Instagram that declared 46% of Americans would support the Fast and Furious actor running for president. He wrote of the “humbling” statistic, “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club — but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”