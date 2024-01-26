Alyssa Milano sparks criticism after seeking donations to son's baseball team

Alyssa Milano's baseball fundraiser request is striking out on social media.

The "Charmed" star is facing backlash after asking fans to donate to a fundraiser for her son's baseball team.

"My son's baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip," the actress wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Any amount would be so greatly appreciated."

Milano linked to a GoFundMe page, which was created in May 2023, that seeks $10,000 for the team's travel fund.

"Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families," the page said. "We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field."

The fundraiser had raised almost $8,000 as of Friday afternoon. But critics slammed Milano for asking fans to pitch in financially, with some asking why the actress could not cover the costs personally.

"You are a damned Millionaire," one X post said. "Pay for your son's trip yourself."

"Girl they still play 'Charmed' on TNT," another user wrote.

In a follow-up post, Milano responded to inquiries about whether she has contributed to the team.

Alyssa Milano slams Republicans and Democrats: 'Both parties have failed us' on gun control

"I've paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can't afford monthly dues," she wrote on X. "The kids also do fundraising themselves - car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!"

She added, "Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You've made things easier for these boys and their families."

Some defended Milano amid the backlash, with one X user calling the complaints "petty" and asking, "Is Milano supposed to pay for everything her son's baseball team does? It's normal for parents to help raise money. It's normal to ask a famous parent to spread the word."

Milano also replied to a user who argued she should not be expected to pay the entire fundraiser amount herself. "I would if I could," the actress said.

USA TODAY reached out to representatives for Milano for further comment.

Milano wasn't the first celebrity to face criticism after sharing an online fundraiser.

In 2021, Kylie Jenner sparked backlash when she sought donations for Samuel Rauda's medical expenses after the makeup artist was in a car accident. After receiving backlash for not covering the expenses personally, Jenner said that Rauda "isn't my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore," but she shared the fundraiser "to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate." She also said she had contributed $5,000, allowing the fundraiser to reach its original goal.

Kylie Jenner speaks out after backlash for asking fans to donate to GoFundMe: 'I try to be helpful'

Megan Fox also faced criticism in 2023 after asking fans to donate to a fundraiser for her friend's father's medical expenses. After the "Jennifer's Body" star's followers said she should have paid the entire fundraiser goal, she asked if they "have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe" her friend, who is a nail artist, "doesn't want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?"

Contributing: Bryan Alexander

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alyssa Milano GoFundMe slammed for seeking son's baseball donations