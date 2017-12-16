Alyssa Milano Slams Matt Damon's Controversial Sexual Misconduct Comments

Minnie Driver also commented on her former 'Good Will Hunting' co-star's remarks on Thursday night.

Alyssa Milano has a message for Matt Damon.

Damon made headlines for controversial comments he made regarding sexual misconduct during a Thursday interview with ABC News' Peter Travers, sparking a serious response from the former Charmed star.

"Dear Matt Damon, It’s the micro that makes the macro," Milano, 44, tweeted on Friday. "We are in a 'culture of outrage' because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous."

Dear Matt Damon,



It’s the micro that makes the macro.



(Thread) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

"I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt," she continued. "And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalized, accepted--even welcomed-- misogyny. We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long."

We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

"There are different stages of cancer. Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer. Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers. #MeToo," Milano concluded.

Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

During Damon's interview, the 47-year-old actor gave his opinion on the recent sexual harassment and assault scandals. The Downsizing star explained that he believes "there's a spectrum of behavior," saying, "There’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

Many people, including Damon's former Good Will Hunting co-star Minnie Driver, took to Twitter to bash the actor's comments.

"There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse- our problem. Such bollocks," Driver replied to a user without naming Damon.

There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse- our problem. Such bollocks.. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017

"Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising)," she wrote in another tweet.

Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising) — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017

Look , weather you’re joking or not - women being worried about weather powerful men in my industry will still give them work if they speak up is part of the bloody problem. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017

Driver also explained how women being worried that powerful men will threaten their careers is also part of the problem.

"Look , weather [sic] you’re joking or not - women being worried about weather powerful men in my industry will still give them work if they speak up is part of the bloody problem," she tweeted.

Both Milano and Driver have spoken out about being sexually harassed in the past.

In October, Milano opened up to Good Morning America about her own experiences and why she reignited the "#MeToo" movement on social media.

Hear what she had to say in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alyssa Milano Says She's Been Sexually Harassed 'More Times Than I Can Count': 'It Stops Here'

Minnie Driver Says 'Good Will Hunting' Producer Didn't Think She Was 'Hot Enough' for the Part

Matt Damon Sparks Discussion After Controversial Comments About Sexual Misconduct

Related Articles