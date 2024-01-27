Alyssa Milano Responded To Backlash After Asking For Donations For Her Son's Baseball Team

You know Alyssa Milano, of course.

A few days ago, Alyssa shared a GoFundMe raising money for her son's baseball team to take a trip to Cooperstown, NY (where the Baseball Hall of Fame is located). "Any amount would be so greatly appreciated," she wrote.

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

Since Alyssa has been a fairly visible TV and film staple since the early 1980s, some people clearly weren't a fan of her seemingly asking for money on behalf of her son's baseball team.

Rich celebrities asking normies for $$$ is beyond Michael Scott level cringe. Gurl…. Cut the check for the team and stfu. https://t.co/OExXDlhdiE pic.twitter.com/vf4ii2tvJU — D’onna Winnie (@OnnaWinnie) January 27, 2024

Ain't you a millionaire? Why are you asking for money from people who are struggling? https://t.co/fXa4Qui58E pic.twitter.com/cYsTOZxGhO — Autumn Cieplik 🇺🇸 🇵🇱 🇺🇦 (@Autumn_Cheplic) January 26, 2024

Someone also pointed out that Alyssa is married to David Bugliari, the co-head of the Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Alyssa Milano is begging for donations for her son's baseball trip. She's reportedly worth $10M.... But, wait it gets better!Her husband is the co-head of Creative Artists Agency which manages dozens of the largest names in Hollywood, sports, & music.https://t.co/IDixdWzRTP https://t.co/g6Jti4AQca — 🌺 Dan 🤙 (@__Tazzer__) January 26, 2024

Well, Alyssa clearly saw all the chatter, because she issued a new statement attempting to clear things up.

"I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team," she shared in a statement on Twitter (no, I won't call it "X").

I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team.I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes,… — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 26, 2024

"I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues. The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!"

Alyssa went on to thank those who donated and "made things easier for these boys and their families." She also retweeted several other GoFundMe pages for other peoples' children's baseball teams, which seems like a nice gesture.

So there you have it!