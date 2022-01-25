Alyssa Milano to Produce Series Adaptation of Memoir ‘White House Doctor’ in the Works at Fox

Alyssa Milano is attached to executive produce a series adaptation of Dr. Connie Mariano’s memoir “The White House Doctor” that is in development at Fox, Variety has learned.

Per the show’s logline, the White House doctor is known as the “Shadow of the President.” Whether in the ER-like Medical Unit in the White House itself or traveling abroad, she‘s as close to the President as the Secret Service. As the President’s closest confidante, she’s burdened with the country’s most history-making secrets. Inspired by the memoir of the first woman of color to serve as physician to three presidents, the series is about a smart but impulsive White House physician as she navigates the dangerous intersection of medicine and politics and struggles to keep her own life together while safeguarding the life of the most powerful patient on Earth.

More from Variety

Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. William Harper is attached to write and executive produce the one-hour drama. Milano will executive produce under her Peace by Peace Productions banner. She optioned the memoir as part of her first-look deal with A+E Studios, which will produce the show along with Fox Entertainment and Range Media Partners.

Milano is best known for producing and starring in The WB’s eight-season fantasy series “Charmed.” Other acting credits include Netflix’s “Insatiable” and “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” Fox’s “Melrose Place” and ABC’s “Who’s the Boss” and “Mistresses.” She was most recently seen in the Netflix film “Brazen,” which she also produced. That film was based on the book “Brazen Virtue” by Nora Roberts.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.