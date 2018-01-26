Alyssa Milano, Mark Ruffalo, Whoopi Goldberg among stars joining Trump speech alternatives

UPDATE, with New York City event As President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday, actress and activist Alyssa Milano will host what she’s calling resist and persist counter-programming.

Milano’s “State of the Dream” digital initiative is soliciting and will present brief (60 seconds max) videos from Americans describing their dreams for the country. The videos will be posted on Twitter and other social media simultaneously at 6pm PST/9pm EST, just as Trump begins his address.

“#StateOfTheDream will highlight what truly makes America great: that we come from many places, races and creeds, and together work for a more perfect union,” Milano writes in an instruction sheet the actress tweeted this morning. “Our digital #StateOfTheDream address will support our dreamers and immigrants, call for a DREAM Act, lean into the Senate, fundraiser for United We Dream, and express our vision for a more inclusive, progressive America.”

Milano, who helped popularize Tarana Burke’s #MeToo movement, writes that everyone is welcome to post a video, but she especially encourages anyone seeking political office to participate. After the initial video blast, contributors can continue “the unifying tweetstorm” by posting with the #StateOfTheDream hashtag.

The actress says a toolkit will be released prior to January 30.

Milano’s project will follow by a day the People’s State of the Union live-stream event at New York City’s Town Hall, a gathering of progressive organizations (MoveOn.org, We Stand United, Stand Up America, People For The American Way, among others) and celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Whoopi Goldberg, John Leguizamo, Andra Day and Common, Michael Moore, Wanda Sykes, Zoe Kravitz, Cynthia Nixon, Kathy Najimy, Fisher Stevens and Rosie Perez.

Set for Monday at 8 pm ET, the event is self-described as “a hopeful, public alternative to Trump’s State of the Union,” and will outline a plan of action for the coming year focusing on voter rights, voter registration, and voter turnout.

And here is Milano’s tweet, followed by her instructions for participating in Tuesday’s State of the Dream initiative.

Please join us! Resist and persist with digital counter-programming to Trump’s #SOTU! Check out and share this google doc for instructions and more info. #StateOfTheDream Pass it on. https://t.co/r0PxCCs52n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 26, 2018





