Alyssa Milano to Co-Host Fundraiser for Joe Biden

Click here to read the full article.

Alyssa Milano will co-host a fundraiser next month for former Vice President Joe Biden, Variety has learned.

The fundraiser will be held at the Pacific Palisades home of Lanette Phillips and Rick Lynch on Nov. 14. Lynch is a partner at BLT Communications, an entertainment marketing firm, and Phillips is a music video producer.

More from Variety

Tickets to the event can be purchased for $500, and those who contribute $2,800 will get a photo with Biden. Phillips told Variety she hosted a similar event for Biden when he last ran for president, in 2007.

“I’ve known Biden for many years and I believe in his policies,” Phillips said. “We need to bring our parties together and work together, and he’s proven to be able to do that very successfully.”

Milano, who has become a prominent activist on gun control, abortion rights and other issues, has contributed $4,150 to Mayor Pete Buttigieg, according to federal campaign finance records. She also gave $10,000 to Fair Fight, the effort organized by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to protect ballot access.

Also hosting the event are Paul Vizcaino, Robyn Shreiber, Lindsay Wineberg and Jeremy Wineberg.

Several presidential contenders will be in town that weekend for the California Democratic Party convention in Long Beach. Among those who have confirmed are Kamala Harris, Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. However, Biden will not be there. His campaign told Politico last week that he was “looking forward to returning to the West Coast to meet with voters face-to-face.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.