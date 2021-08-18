Alyssa Milano urges 'learn CPR' after being in car accident with uncle who had medical emergency while driving

Alyssa Milano quickly came to the aid of her uncle when they were involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning.

The actress and political activist, 48, was traveling in the passenger seat of a 2020 Ford Edge SUV driven by her 63-year-old uncle, Mitchell J. Carp, on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles when he started to have "an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack)" and became unconscious, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) press release obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The SUV drifted into a neighboring lane and hit a passing black SUV. Milano, who was uninjured, told authorities that "with the assistance of a good Samaritan," they were "able to bring the Ford to a stop" between lanes. The black SUV involved fled the scene.

CHP and West Los Angeles Area officers were notified of the accident at 9:49 a.m. PT.

TMZ had a few additional details, including that Milano reportedly stopped the moving car by reaching over her unconscious uncle and using her hand to push down on the brakes.

A rep for the Charmed alum has not yet responded to Yahoo's request for comment, though she used Twitter to urge people to "learn CPR."